Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on September 01, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

In a shocking display of what can only be described as moral gymnastics, a Palestinian-American woman has come under fire for defending the racist treatment of black Americans during a volunteer trip to the West Bank. The video, which has sparked outrage online, reveals her argument that the racial dynamics in Palestine cannot be compared to those in the West, and that black Americans should accept being called 'monkeys' and 'slaves' because, apparently, they're not as oppressed as Palestinians. 

This twisted logic not only dismisses the very real racism faced by black individuals but also exposes a disturbing willingness to excuse bigotry under the guise of greater victimhood.

Scratch a Leftist, find a racist—every time.

We especially find it interesting that she thinks it's ok for Palestinians to be racist since they've got it so much worse ... or something. Ironically, someone is playing Oppression Olympics, she's just too dumb to know it's her.

Let's be really honest here, she is a meme.

The more you know.

Heh.

