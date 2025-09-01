VIP
Here's What Happened This Weekend In Chicago As Gov. Pritzker Claimed Success In...
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression O...
VIP
'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In...
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a...
Edit-Palooza! Kristi Noem Shares Part of 'Face the Nation' Interview About Abrego Garcia...
Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will...
'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Brush Rush: Florida Residents Are Painting LGBTQIA+ Symbols on Their Driveways Instead of...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Trump’s Deploying National Guard and ICE to Disrupt...
Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to...
Lying Liar Cenk Uygur's Fairy Tale Flop: Spinning Lies About Jewish-Muslim Bliss Before...
The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE...
VIP
The Left's Disdain for Red America

Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean Cain and WOW, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on September 01, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Dean Cain has joined ICE. No, he wasn't just talking about it, he actually did it. Unlike many people in Hollywood who say a lot but do very little. We knew the trolls would be out in full force when he posted this pic of himself with an injury ... 

Advertisement

... but honestly, we didn't expect his post to 'catch' the biggest, nastiest troll on X.

Newsom's Press Office.

This account is such garbage.

There's nothing innocent about people who enter our country illegally, folks.

Cain fired back:

Oopsie.

The morons tried to clap back again:

The way this account fights reminds us of the cattiest, pettiest, most effeminate gay man on the planet.

What does this say about Newsom? Hrm.

Cain ended it:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We figure writing it up for Twitchy saves it for posterity. Yeah, we're givers that way.




============================================================

Related:

Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH

'Crisis Actor' Michael Fanone Joins Bulwark Toadies to Smear Ashli Babbitt FURTHER In Death (Watch)

Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots

Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies

'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRITICAL RACE THEORY PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH
Sam J.
Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots
Sam J.
Edit-Palooza! Kristi Noem Shares Part of 'Face the Nation' Interview About Abrego Garcia CBS Chopped
Doug P.
Rachel Bitecofer Takes UGLY to Whole New Level JOKING About How Lefties Will Know When Trump REALLY Dies
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement