Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean Cain and WOW, That Was Dumb

As Twitchy readers know, Dean Cain has joined ICE. No, he wasn't just talking about it, he actually did it. Unlike many people in Hollywood who say a lot but do very little. We knew the trolls would be out in full force when he posted this pic of himself with an injury ...

Small mishap — will heal fully and quickly— so happy that it’s a college football weekend!! pic.twitter.com/aHAwcOFmny — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 29, 2025

... but honestly, we didn't expect his post to 'catch' the biggest, nastiest troll on X.

Newsom's Press Office.

This account is such garbage.

turns out arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers is harder than playing Superman :( — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 30, 2025

There's nothing innocent about people who enter our country illegally, folks.

Cain fired back:

Hysterical gaslighting from these idiots. Injury had nothing to do with ICE duties— just a simple home mishap…. What frauds and phonies. Apropos. https://t.co/oszm7Mu9kH — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 31, 2025

Oopsie.

The morons tried to clap back again:

Dean admits ICE duties = arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers. Incredible! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 31, 2025

The way this account fights reminds us of the cattiest, pettiest, most effeminate gay man on the planet.

What does this say about Newsom? Hrm.

Cain ended it:

Ridiculous leap.

Y’all pretty stupid.

Please save for posterity 🤣 https://t.co/suquKErYz7 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 1, 2025

We figure writing it up for Twitchy saves it for posterity. Yeah, we're givers that way.













