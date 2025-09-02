Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC...
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting...
Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is...
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1...
Kent Strang: Strong Economy, Poll Surprises, and Why AI & Energy Will Shape...
VIP
As a Former Public Servant I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO,...
MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune...
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on...
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...
Penguin Out! Jerry Nadler Will Not Seek Re-election and Will Waddle Away From...
Jasmine Crockett's Cringeworthy Code-Switch Charade: Mocking Voters with a Fake Facade
Ilhan Omar’s Wacky Wealth Surge: From Denying Millions to a Whopping $30M Net...
The Media Missed the Biggest Story of the Century | John Solomon

No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned Down (No, REALLY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Hey, we get it. After spending years watching Trump and his people working Democrats and Lefties on X, we can understand why loser Democrats like Gavin Newsom want to imitate and copy his efforts, as they have been very successful. Case in point, we don't call Trump the 'master troll' for nothing.

Advertisement

That being said, we don't remember Trump ever mocking one of his constituents whose home was lost in a huge, public fire.

This is low, even for this crap account:

Yup, they're Democrats. It's what they do.

It's hard not to fire back when they say such horrible, ugly, hateful things to others.

This is how Democrats think they're going to win. No one should tell them how wrong they really are.

Recommended

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Then again, what else should we expect from Newsom's comms people?

Talk about hot mess meets dumpster fire.

============================================================

Related:

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'

LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1 BIG Problem

As a Former Public Servant, I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO, They Do NOT Deserve Better

MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune 3 MONTHS Ago (Screenshot)

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'
Sam J.
Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’ on America
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune 3 MONTHS Ago (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC Transportation Plan
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women' Sam J.
Advertisement