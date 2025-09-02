No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned Down (No, REALLY)

Hey, we get it. After spending years watching Trump and his people working Democrats and Lefties on X, we can understand why loser Democrats like Gavin Newsom want to imitate and copy his efforts, as they have been very successful. Case in point, we don't call Trump the 'master troll' for nothing.

That being said, we don't remember Trump ever mocking one of his constituents whose home was lost in a huge, public fire.

This is low, even for this crap account:

Director of Communications for Governor Gavin Newsom shaming my appearance.

His boss lets my town burn down and now he has employees harassing me. https://t.co/rQDTnXurtD — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 1, 2025

Yup, they're Democrats. It's what they do.

I never comment on appearance. But imagine looking like @iGardon and taking a shot at how someone else looks? — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) September 1, 2025

It's hard not to fire back when they say such horrible, ugly, hateful things to others.

Imagine looking like this and shaming ANYONE’s physical appearance. pic.twitter.com/WoAgNgxSMv — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 1, 2025

Shame on you... — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 2, 2025

This is how Democrats think they're going to win. No one should tell them how wrong they really are.

Derp is one to talk.. Looks like he's seen a few too many up close... pic.twitter.com/YllgvYpvF0 — W V Morgan (@WVMorganAz) September 1, 2025

Then again, what else should we expect from Newsom's comms people?

Talk about hot mess meets dumpster fire.

