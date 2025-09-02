YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'

Delegate Candi Mundon King is an elected Democrat representing the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. This is a traditionally Democrat-ruled area, much like Northern Virginia and Richmond. Incidentally, if you travel to these parts of Virginia, you can tell it's been under the Democrats for a long, long time.

Ahem.

Welp, Candi decided to make some nasty claims about Winsome Earle-Sears targeting thousands of black women.

We made the same face.

It started here:

While Winsome tap dances for Trump’s endorsement, he is targeting Black women at every level. Ya’ll can miss me with the fake “support a sister” monologue. Black women have been the biggest target of Trump’s ire and I want a governor who will fight back for all of us. pic.twitter.com/C8uhk2g0wz — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 1, 2025

Winsome is tap dancing for Trump? What now? And how is he targeting Black women?

When pressed, Candi went from bad to worse:

Thousands of Black women in Virginia have been targeted and lost almost everything due to Winsome and Trump, but you would rather keep tap dancing. Dance on my sister! We know who is really for us and who ain’t. pic.twitter.com/eEWGdbwjQf — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 1, 2025

Now, we imagine we'll have plenty of lefties and Democrats telling us Candi can't be racist, but ... yeah. She can. And she was.

In fact, when people sent her the sign a white female Democrat held up to attack Winsome, this is what she had to say:

Reposting a racist sign THOUSANDS of times and then calling me, a Black woman elected official “racist”



Chileeee, if you are looking for a “Karen” just go look in the mirror…#ByeKaren https://t.co/htNyrhMsx4 — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 2, 2025

As you read her posts, keep in mind she is an elected official in Virginia.

Good morning to everyone except the MAGATS who don’t know who Daffy Duck is! 😂 https://t.co/am2F3TzzVx — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 2, 2025

Aww, now she's trying to pretend that she wasn't saying something racist. Forget that there are millions of gifs of people tapdancing out there that she could have used ... and notice how she's deflecting about MAGATS.

Did we mention this woman is an elected official? There's a reason her party's approval rating is only 19%.

Wow….does Winsome know how you feel about respecting Black heritage and culture. https://t.co/NAIgq2d9S1 pic.twitter.com/PzhYQfFVjq — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 2, 2025

She is just a hot mess.

Three things about me that PISS republiCANTS off. 1. When I refuse to do their work for them and explain basic government. 2. when I ignore them. 3. When I refuse to center them.



You can find all their hurt feelings in the comments. 😂 https://t.co/am2F3TzzVx — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) September 1, 2025

She makes ugly claims about Winsome with even uglier references. She deflects when pushed.

Typical Democrat.

