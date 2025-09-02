Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on September 02, 2025
X

Delegate Candi Mundon King is an elected Democrat representing the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. This is a traditionally Democrat-ruled area, much like Northern Virginia and Richmond. Incidentally, if you travel to these parts of Virginia, you can tell it's been under the Democrats for a long, long time.

Ahem.

Welp, Candi decided to make some nasty claims about Winsome Earle-Sears targeting thousands of black women.

We made the same face.

It started here:

Winsome is tap dancing for Trump? What now? And how is he targeting Black women?

When pressed, Candi went from bad to worse:

Now, we imagine we'll have plenty of lefties and Democrats telling us Candi can't be racist, but ... yeah. She can. And she was.

In fact, when people sent her the sign a white female Democrat held up to attack Winsome, this is what she had to say:

As you read her posts, keep in mind she is an elected official in Virginia.

Aww, now she's trying to pretend that she wasn't saying something racist. Forget that there are millions of gifs of people tapdancing out there that she could have used ... and notice how she's deflecting about MAGATS.

Did we mention this woman is an elected official? There's a reason her party's approval rating is only 19%.

She is just a hot mess.

She makes ugly claims about Winsome with even uglier references. She deflects when pushed.

Typical Democrat.

