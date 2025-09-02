MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune 3 MONTHS Ago (Screenshot)

No matter how many times we see a Leftist complaining about Trump taking action to make people safer in D.C., it never really stops surprising us. Look, we get it, their entire agenda is built around Trump failing or doing something wrong, they offer nothing, but surely they can see the people in D.C. are so happy the National Guard is there making their neighborhoods safer, yes? We imagine the people who used to vote for Democrats watching them insist everything is ok in their city are noticing ...

Especially when the Internet, especially X, is FOREVER.

Meet Ashley Parker, an MSNBC analyst and writer for a bunch of Leftist rags mocking the Guard's presence in the city, AND what she posted just three months ago.

These people are turning into real-life caricatures in real-time.

And not funny ones.

FYI she's also married to a fellow liberal, anti-Trump journalist, so do with that what you may — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 1, 2025

Gosh, that's shocking. As we've said before, we wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Which proves my theory : Even "smart" Liberals are dumb. — Gregory (@gregzilla901) September 2, 2025

Deliberately obtuse.

Yup.

Yup. Exactly THIS. ^

As I’ve posted often….there is no rear view mirror for this crowd. Only the narrative that suits them today. — TheOriginalBPP (@TheOriginalBPP) September 1, 2025

Not to mention they conveniently have the memory of a drunk goldfish.

