As a Former Public Servant I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO,...
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on...
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...
Penguin Out! Jerry Nadler Will Not Seek Re-election and Will Waddle Away From...
Jasmine Crockett's Cringeworthy Code-Switch Charade: Mocking Voters with a Fake Facade
Ilhan Omar’s Wacky Wealth Surge: From Denying Millions to a Whopping $30M Net...
Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their...
The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not...
Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You...
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret...
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says He's Proud of the Flag as Long...
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine

MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune 3 MONTHS Ago (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on September 02, 2025
Meme

No matter how many times we see a Leftist complaining about Trump taking action to make people safer in D.C., it never really stops surprising us. Look, we get it, their entire agenda is built around Trump failing or doing something wrong, they offer nothing, but surely they can see the people in D.C. are so happy the National Guard is there making their neighborhoods safer, yes? We imagine the people who used to vote for Democrats watching them insist everything is ok in their city are noticing ... 

Especially when the Internet, especially X, is FOREVER.

Meet Ashley Parker, an MSNBC analyst and writer for a bunch of Leftist rags mocking the Guard's presence in the city, AND what she posted just three months ago.

These people are turning into real-life caricatures in real-time.

And not funny ones.

Gosh, that's shocking. As we've said before, we wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Deliberately obtuse.

Yup.

Yup. Exactly THIS. ^

Not to mention they conveniently have the memory of a drunk goldfish.

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read

Newsom's Gov Press Office Account Tries Picking Fight with Man of Steel Dean Cain and WOW, That Was Dumb

Palestinian-American Defends West Bank Racism Against Black Americans, Citing Oppression Olympics - WATCH

Of COURSE: Lisa Cook's Newly Released via FOIA 85-Page Tenure Packet Shows a WHOLE LOTTA DEI -Screenshots

'One-Woman DEEP STATE Army': DataRepublican Sets Her Sights on Donna Brazile in BRUTAL Thread and HOOBOY

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be Arrested in Chicago
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett's Cringeworthy Code-Switch Charade: Mocking Voters with a Fake Facade
justmindy
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Warren Squire

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read
