LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1 BIG Problem

We have never heard of any World Association of genocide scholars, but apparently, they passed a resolution stating that Israel is committing genocide.

Who knew that was a thing?

JUST IN: The world’s leading association of genocide scholars has passed a resolution stating that the legal criteria have been met to establish that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/CLNG7Rgopb — DW News (@dwnews) September 1, 2025

Of course, there's more to this once you actually read how this transpired:

LIES

posting lies again on a group of genocide experts calling Israel in Gaza a genocide



500 people in group only 25% voted = 125

83% voted for genocide - so 103 people voted for a lie 20%

MEDIA, STOP YOUR BLOODY LIES — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) September 1, 2025

And when you look at the Community Notes on this post. In that case, you find they didn't allow anyone who disagreed with them TO vote, so this is basically just another nothingburger gimme for pro-Palestine mouthbreathers.

Also JUST IN: The world’s leading racism scholars see racism somewhere. https://t.co/TryMbGB4t6 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 2, 2025

Shocking!

What actually happened here is that the furthest-left quartile of a 93% left-leaning organization pushed for a vote on the point...15% of THEM voted against this resolution...and 75% of the org. sat out.



In no sense of the word that is used by either laypeople or actual… https://t.co/OANe7ZVSp1 pic.twitter.com/gWAznd6bgU — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 2, 2025

So basically, a bunch of antisemites got together to control the vote and then put out a statement pretending it was an actual decision rather than a completely manipulated process.

Color us NOT surprised.

