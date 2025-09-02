Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is...
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on September 02, 2025
Twitchy

We have never heard of any World Association of genocide scholars, but apparently, they passed a resolution stating that Israel is committing genocide.

Who knew that was a thing?

Of course, there's more to this once you actually read how this transpired:

And when you look at the Community Notes on this post. In that case, you find they didn't allow anyone who disagreed with them TO vote, so this is basically just another nothingburger gimme for pro-Palestine mouthbreathers.

Shocking!

So basically, a bunch of antisemites got together to control the vote and then put out a statement pretending it was an actual decision rather than a completely manipulated process.

Color us NOT surprised.

GAZA ISRAEL

