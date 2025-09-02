After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administ...
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on September 02, 2025
Sarah D.

It seems like only yesterday we were writing amazing pieces about Popehat, saying amazing things, defending freedom and liberty, and a bunch of other awesome stuff. And then Trump came along, and it was as if something broke in one of our favorite accounts.

Honestly, we miss writing about him in a good way.

But then we see things like this, and we're convinced there may not be anything good to write about any time soon with this guy.

See for yourselves:

Seems like kind of an odd thing to push so openly, ya' know? Then again, when you give up everything you've believed in because of your hatred for one person we imagine it's hard not to get caught with strangely contradicting posts like these.

It's true. He got mad at this editor for writing something NICE ABOUT HIM, and then blocked like crazy. 

Sadly, it appears that way.

Heh. Fair point.

He went off the deep end and then just kept going.

Arrest me, bro. 

Crazy stuff.

