Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administ...
Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With...
Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned...
Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC...
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting...
Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is...
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1...
Kent Strang: Strong Economy, Poll Surprises, and Why AI & Energy Will Shape...
VIP
As a Former Public Servant I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO,...
MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune...
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on...
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

And here we GO:

Advertisement

Post continues:

... the bizarre "married her brother" rumor. This one is far more interesting and far more connected.

For nearly two decades, Mynett has been the quiet operator raising millions, plugging into D.C.’s progressive networks, and eventually pivoting into global business ventures. 

From poli-sci undergrad in New York... 
To moving foundation money at Alliance for Justice... 
To consulting alongside Obama’s inner circle at New Partners...

He's climbed rung by rung through the fundraising machine that fuels progressive politics.

This thread unpacks: His rise through nonprofits & campaigns His deep ties across the progressive donor universe The surprising pivots... from digital firms to wine, cannabis, and impact investing with ex-ambassadors 

Let's dig in.

Yes, let's do.

Of course, they denied it.

That seems ... convenient.

Recommended

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
Advertisement

Who knew Poli-Sci was so lucrative?

Ahem.

Proxy war for Israel. What now?

Somehow.

These connections are wild. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ... but wait, there's more.

In circles with Obama? GET outta here.

Advertisement

Going through this thread, you'll see Omar's hubby is connected to all sorts of scumbags.

No way.

As we said, the scumbaggiest of scumbags.

You don't say.

Uhhhh is right.

Advertisement

These people don't exactly seem all that concerned about scandal. 

Cannabis. 

And none of us is surprised.

C'mon, we all know he is.

Strange.

Ooooh snap.

Hypothetically.

Advertisement

And there it is.

============================================================

Related:

No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned Down (No, Really)

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'

LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1 BIG Problem

As a Former Public Servant, I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO, They Do NOT Deserve Better

Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on VA's Leftist Activists a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR KEITH ELLISON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.
After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administration
Amy Curtis
No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned Down (No, REALLY)
Sam J.
Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With Scott Jennings
Amy Curtis
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are Sam J.
Advertisement