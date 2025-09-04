Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really...
Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over...
Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck...
VIP
Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...
Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue...
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists...
VIP
Handmaid's Tale, or Just Another Day of Trump's Militarization of DC?
Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
VIP
U.S. Bombs Cartel Boat: Left's Legal Roadblocks Leave Trump No Choice but Hard...
Kindergarteners in Washington State Being Taught 'Gender Jamboree' Lesson
Prime Minister Kier Starmer Hell-Bent on Protecting Children From Energy Drinks
VIP
The Democratic Party Is Coming for Our Guns

Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights Do Not Come From God -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Wanna see something really stupid?

We're not just talking typical Democrat-stupid because we see that every day. Heck, we see that every minute of every hour of every day. In fact, for something to be stupid enough to stand out, it must be ASTRONOMICALLY stupid.

Advertisement

And this from Tim Kaine fits the bill. Watch:

Post continues:

... secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...'

It's rare for this editor to talk back to a video or post while writing, BUT she did call Time Kaine a name or two that cannot be printed here on Twitchy as we are a PG-13 site.

We imagine, dear reader, you said something similar.

Luckily, Ted Cruz was able to say what needed to be said without dropping any f-bombs. Ahem.

Now watch THIS:

And Cruz with the mother of all truth-bombs right there.

Recommended

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Post continues:

... grounded in something that human power can't touch.

 Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

============================================================

Related:

CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)

No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned Down (No, Really)

YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting Black Women'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY TED CRUZ TIM KAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire
Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over the Free Press Success
justmindy
Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really Has MAGA Talking
Warren Squire
Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
justmindy
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck His Lunatic Party
justmindy
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists and 'Concerned' Democrats
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More Warren Squire
Advertisement