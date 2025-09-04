Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights Do Not Come From God -Vid

Wanna see something really stupid?

We're not just talking typical Democrat-stupid because we see that every day. Heck, we see that every minute of every hour of every day. In fact, for something to be stupid enough to stand out, it must be ASTRONOMICALLY stupid.

And this from Tim Kaine fits the bill. Watch:

pic.twitter.com/fKWzwyhdCB A breathtaking moment in the Senate. 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to… — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...'

It's rare for this editor to talk back to a video or post while writing, BUT she did call Time Kaine a name or two that cannot be printed here on Twitchy as we are a PG-13 site.

We imagine, dear reader, you said something similar.

Luckily, Ted Cruz was able to say what needed to be said without dropping any f-bombs. Ahem.

Now watch THIS:

Our rights don’t come from government or the DNC.



They come from God. @timkaine, I suggest the Dems go back and read the words of our Founding Fathers. pic.twitter.com/QRmhTcbbOH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2025

And Cruz with the mother of all truth-bombs right there.

There is a rational basis for believing that our rights come from God. If rights come from God, they rest on an objective truth that no human authority can alter or mediate. A society may impose tyranny in the name of religion, but IMO no society can remain free unless rights are… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... grounded in something that human power can't touch.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

