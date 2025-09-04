Ten Judges Whine Anonymously to NBC About SCOTUS Overruling Them and Making Them Look Stupid and BAHAHA

Ten federal judges are anonymously venting to NBC News about their frustrations with the Supreme Court's handling of Trump-related cases. It seems they think SCOTUS consistenly overruling their sloppy and biased rulings will make them look sloppy and biased.

Oops.

Guess that means they are sloppy and biased—womp womp womp womp.

And we had to laugh about the fact that they're doing this anonymously.

10 federal judges gave anonymous quotes to NBC News about how they are mad at the Supreme Court for constantly ruling against them.



According to the judges, the Supreme Court is "making it seem like they did shoddy work and are biased against Trump." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EW4m23g05u — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2025

Truth hurts?

We have some guesses about at least one of the judges whining to NBC.

I wonder if it's because they did shoddy work and are biased against Trump? — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 4, 2025

Heh.

And I’m sure the interviewer pushed back and told them to read the US Constitution, right?! — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) September 4, 2025

TOTALLY. Oh, wait ... no.

Anonymous = fake news — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 4, 2025

Do we think at least some of these comments were made up? Yes. But do we think plenty of judges are whining about SCOTUS pulling back their masks and showing the country who they really are? Also, yes.

Yuuuup.

“You did a great job. Standing up to an evil, ruthless, dictator. Don’t let the bigots and racists on the Supreme Court get you down!



Even if your work sucked, your decisions weren’t based in fact, and your ruling was totally unconstitutional… you did the RIGHT THING!” pic.twitter.com/dKbRPSwGo1 — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) September 4, 2025

YEAH! Mean ol' SCOTUS using that mean ol' Constitution and stuff.

Won't someone please think of the biased and shoddy judges?!

