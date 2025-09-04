'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari...
Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...

Ten Judges Whine Anonymously to NBC About SCOTUS Overruling Them and Making Them Look Stupid and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on September 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Ten federal judges are anonymously venting to NBC News about their frustrations with the Supreme Court's handling of Trump-related cases. It seems they think SCOTUS consistenly overruling their sloppy and biased rulings will make them look sloppy and biased.

Oops.

Guess that means they are sloppy and biased—womp womp womp womp.

And we had to laugh about the fact that they're doing this anonymously. 

Truth hurts?

We have some guesses about at least one of the judges whining to NBC.

Heh.

TOTALLY. Oh, wait ... no.

Do we think at least some of these comments were made up? Yes. But do we think plenty of judges are whining about SCOTUS pulling back their masks and showing the country who they really are? Also, yes.

Yuuuup.

YEAH! Mean ol' SCOTUS using that mean ol' Constitution and stuff.

Won't someone please think of the biased and shoddy judges?!

