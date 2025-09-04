SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into...
For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on September 04, 2025
Twitter

OH NO! Would you look at that? HuffPo's Jennifer Bendery shared a pic of two women dressed as the Handmaid's Tale standing next to the National Guard in DC and it looks JUST LIKE A SCENE FROM THE SHOW!

REEEEEE!

Wow. C'mon. 

Dear Crazy, Leftist Women,

Please, read another book or watch another show.

Seriously.

With love,

Twitchy

Also, there's one more thing here:

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. 

Oh, man. Have we mentioned how much we love our job? We do. So much. 

Ironically, this is her pinned post:

As any journalist will tell you, they never want to become the story.

Even the frog of shame?! 

Seriously.

Grimace looks a little ... off.

Heh.

Is that Aragon?

Hrm.

THERE it is.

That's one word for it.

============================================================

