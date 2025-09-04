For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY

OH NO! Would you look at that? HuffPo's Jennifer Bendery shared a pic of two women dressed as the Handmaid's Tale standing next to the National Guard in DC and it looks JUST LIKE A SCENE FROM THE SHOW!

Advertisement

REEEEEE!

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from the Handmaid's Tale, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderHisEye pic.twitter.com/lXJaAFmohU — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 3, 2025

Wow. C'mon.

Dear Crazy, Leftist Women,

Please, read another book or watch another show.

Seriously.

With love,

Twitchy

Also, there's one more thing here:

That's literally you. You staged a stupid photo for your own shitty article? pic.twitter.com/yOIMHVNuc7 — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) September 4, 2025

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man. Have we mentioned how much we love our job? We do. So much.

Ironically, this is her pinned post:

gaslighting (v.) -- to manipulate someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 26, 2017

As any journalist will tell you, they never want to become the story.

Even the frog of shame?!

For the love of God, read another book pic.twitter.com/pqAyXCljm8 — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) September 4, 2025

Seriously.

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from McDonaldland, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #YouDeserveABreakToday https://t.co/rQJrlUlTQf pic.twitter.com/kAQLhJmBji — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 4, 2025

Grimace looks a little ... off.

Heh.

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from The Lord of the Rings, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderSauronsEye https://t.co/Q0qFMQ2zs2 pic.twitter.com/vX5GTlgpel — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 4, 2025

Is that Aragon?

Hrm.

THERE it is.

LMAOOO this is INCREDIBLE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2025

That's one word for it.

============================================================

Related:

SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into Her Home Is WILD (Thread)

Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights Do Not Come From God -Vid

CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch

Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.