Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...
Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue...
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists...
U.S. Bombs Cartel Boat: Left's Legal Roadblocks Leave Trump No Choice but Hard...

SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into Her Home Is WILD (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy

Guys, we've read a lot of threads on the X-verse, but this might be the first time we've come across a thread from someone posting while an intruder was trying to break into their home.

No, really.

This is wild - take a look at this from Amy Alkon:

Los Angeles.

Of course, they didn't tell her when they might get there.

Keep going.

Post continues:

... I’ll just run out the back but I have no keys or anything because they’re by my front door and the lights are on. I went and crawled and got this phone I called the police on my landline. 

They can’t tell you when they’ll get here.

Holy CRAP.

Scary stuff.

WE TOLD YOU.

Meep.

For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Post continues:

... think they have a siren on?” I asked the 911 operator that and he said “well it is an urgent call to your house.”  

Still alive. Have my taser with me which is of course worthless because five-year-old boy could take it from me.

Officers are in here this one just got a PCH onto Lincoln south in Santa Monica Westbound OK that doesn’t make any sense because so they took that to the Lincoln exit they’re in Venice and Lincoln how could they get to Venice and Lincoln from PCH like two seconds 

None of this made sense about the geography here. 

So I had to ask.. oh God did the guy talking more I hear him louder

911 operator doesn’t know the area doesn’t live here. Maybe he lives in another state he didn’t answer !! He says the police are in front of my house but they’re not in front of my house they’re no lights there were no sirens nothing. 

The guy is still talking loudly in my porch

Holy crap AGAIN, you guys.

Thank God she's okay. How long did it take for the cops to get there? And the 911 dispatcher doesn't know the area? 

PAGING KAREN BASS.

Crazy stuff. 

We are BEYOND GLAD she's ok.

============================================================

