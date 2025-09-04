SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into Her Home Is WILD (Thread)

Guys, we've read a lot of threads on the X-verse, but this might be the first time we've come across a thread from someone posting while an intruder was trying to break into their home.

No, really.

This is wild - take a look at this from Amy Alkon:

Prowler now. Won’t tell me when what tell me when Police might get here. Hiding in back of house. @LAPDPacific @LAPDHQ terrified pic.twitter.com/qTTxHs96GV — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Los Angeles.

Of course, they didn't tell her when they might get there.

Keep going.

Called 2:34 am. Now 2:51. Guy climbed my 6 foot fence with a locking gate. Was in a towel. Now clothed by my back door but afraid to open it because he could go round that way. Lock is really hard to use. I hope I can turn it fast enough if he breaks in through the front. Then… — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... I’ll just run out the back but I have no keys or anything because they’re by my front door and the lights are on. I went and crawled and got this phone I called the police on my landline. They can’t tell you when they’ll get here.

Holy CRAP.

Scary stuff.

WE TOLD YOU.

White guy baseball hat red bag seems like not together mentally. He was knocking on my door. And then babbling but I couldn’t hear what he was saying because I was hiding in the back. — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Meep.

Officers on PCH now. That’s Pacific Coast Highway. Far.



Apparently no other pacific division officers. Perhaps we should thank the defund the police crowd. Not sure if that’s why there’s nobody but somebody like like Malibu or something on the highway to come here.



“Do you… — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... think they have a siren on?” I asked the 911 operator that and he said “well it is an urgent call to your house.” Still alive. Have my taser with me which is of course worthless because five-year-old boy could take it from me. Officers are in here this one just got a PCH onto Lincoln south in Santa Monica Westbound OK that doesn’t make any sense because so they took that to the Lincoln exit they’re in Venice and Lincoln how could they get to Venice and Lincoln from PCH like two seconds None of this made sense about the geography here.



So I had to ask.. oh God did the guy talking more I hear him louder 911 operator doesn’t know the area doesn’t live here. Maybe he lives in another state he didn’t answer !! He says the police are in front of my house but they’re not in front of my house they’re no lights there were no sirens nothing. The guy is still talking loudly in my porch

Holy crap AGAIN, you guys.

I’m OK. Cops here now. I’m gonna go throw up now — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Thank God she's okay. How long did it take for the cops to get there? And the 911 dispatcher doesn't know the area?

PAGING KAREN BASS.

I’m OK now. Cops here.



Was naked in a towel when this started. https://t.co/hWNKCNscXQ — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) September 4, 2025

Crazy stuff.

We are BEYOND GLAD she's ok.

