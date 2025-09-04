Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

You'd think by now Democrats would have figured out that Robert F Kennedy Jr. is done playing nice. Maybe they've grown accustomed to other members of Trump's administration being concerned about acting like the adult in the room and not firing back at them when they say stupid stuff.

But not RFK Jr.

For example, he wasn't having ANY of the shade Fauxcahontas was trying to throw his way.

WATCH. THIS:

🔥WOAH: Secretary Kennedy just put Elizabeth Warren's Big Pharma bucks on FULL, PUBLIC DISPLAY!



"I know you've taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies, Senator!"



That's gotta hurt. pic.twitter.com/7m1HOVkd2w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

So, we all know she takes money from Big Pharma.

She knows we know it.

And she didn't care if we knew it until NOW because RFK Jr. was one of the few to not only say it out loud, but to call her out FOR IT.

This entire exchange is heap-big PRICELESS, but the look on her big puffy face? That's a *CHEF'S KISS*.

How is this even a little bit legal?

Never mind, they're the ones who keep making the laws. Duh.

The face Elizabeth Warren made when Secretary Kennedy exposed her as a BIG PHARMA puppet. pic.twitter.com/YsD0vn4Vs1 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 4, 2025

Priceless.

Big Pharma Liz is a shill for her pocketbook. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) September 4, 2025

We need to come up with a new Native American nickname for Liz, given her connection to Big Pharma.

Any ideas, brilliant, amazing, funny readers?

