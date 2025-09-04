JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme...
Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

You'd think by now Democrats would have figured out that Robert F Kennedy Jr. is done playing nice. Maybe they've grown accustomed to other members of Trump's administration being concerned about acting like the adult in the room and not firing back at them when they say stupid stuff.

But not RFK Jr.

For example, he wasn't having ANY of the shade Fauxcahontas was trying to throw his way.

WATCH. THIS:

So, we all know she takes money from Big Pharma. 

She knows we know it. 

And she didn't care if we knew it until NOW because RFK Jr. was one of the few to not only say it out loud, but to call her out FOR IT.

This entire exchange is heap-big PRICELESS, but the look on her big puffy face? That's a *CHEF'S KISS*.

How is this even a little bit legal?

Never mind, they're the ones who keep making the laws. Duh.

Priceless.

We need to come up with a new Native American nickname for Liz, given her connection to Big Pharma. 

Any ideas, brilliant, amazing, funny readers?

