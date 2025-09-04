After VA Dems' Racist Attack, Winsome Earle-Sears Brings Her Own POWERFUL Sign to School Board Meeting

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, Winsome Earle-Sears, running for Governor of Virginia, has brought out the ugliest side imaginable of Virginia Democrats. Hey, we knew they were the real racists all along, but when that one Spanberger volunteer held up that sign telling Winsome she couldn't use her 'white' water fountain, Democrats couldn't hide it anymore.

The fact that Spanberger hasn't lost any points after that racist stunt tells us everything we need to know about Virginia Democrats, and ain't none of it any good.

So seeing Winsome bring her own sign to a School Board Meeting in Prince William County yesterday was pretty freakin' awesome.

Take a look at what it says:

Democrats, especially in Virginia, desperately want parents to forget how Northam treated them and then Biden. We suppose if our party had called parents domestic terrorists for simply advocating for their children, we'd want parents to forget it as well.

Sorry, but parents have not forgotten.

There's a reason the only people showing up to support Spanberger look like grandmas and grandpas. Just sayin'.

Same, bro. Same.

