'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari Weiss BUUUT We Got It

As Twitchy readers know, the Left is NOT handling the news of Bari Weiss' good fortune around her property, 'The Free Press.' They're also flipping out because she will be in charge of editorial content at CBS. Ironically, their efforts to make her look like a villain have only shown us who the real villains are.

Case in point ...

CBS literally hires modern day Goebbels to manage its editorial output https://t.co/oYjJOiIm6X — Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) September 4, 2025

Oh, dear. Seems Jenin deleted it. Luckily for us (not so much for her), the Internet is forever, especially posts on X.

You literally deleted this



Literally pic.twitter.com/xkVWduwZb2 — goblue5725 (@goblue5725) September 4, 2025

Wow.

We're not entirely sure she even knows what the word literally means. Just sayin'.

Guessing you didn’t read her book. Maybe it would help you be more tolerant. pic.twitter.com/lCqBMgnaAm — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) September 4, 2025

Oops.

It really is a lazy, thoughtless dig to make at Weiss, who is Jewish.

Insulting hyperbole is a really bad color on you, Jenin — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 4, 2025

Seeing this post (on another deleted post) tells us she tried to play the, 'Ha ha, I said something that triggered everyone,' game, and failed.

Badly.

It's pathetic that your rhetorical skills are so lacking that your best response is to trivialize Nazism. — Ed Fitzcarraldo (@EdFitzcarraldo) September 4, 2025

They're so broken, it's all they have left.

Sad. Ain't it?

