'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari Weiss BUUUT We Got It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on September 04, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Left is NOT handling the news of Bari Weiss' good fortune around her property, 'The Free Press.' They're also flipping out because she will be in charge of editorial content at CBS. Ironically, their efforts to make her look like a villain have only shown us who the real villains are.

Case in point ... 

Oh, dear. Seems Jenin deleted it. Luckily for us (not so much for her), the Internet is forever, especially posts on X.

Wow.

We're not entirely sure she even knows what the word literally means. Just sayin'.

Oops.

It really is a lazy, thoughtless dig to make at Weiss, who is Jewish.

Seeing this post (on another deleted post) tells us she tried to play the, 'Ha ha, I said something that triggered everyone,' game, and failed.

Badly.

Sam J.
They're so broken, it's all they have left.

Sad. Ain't it?

