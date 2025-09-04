Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going...
JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on September 04, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Man, they've got some serious issues in the UK.

But you guys already knew that.

How this didn't get Ian R Bristow arrested is beyond us ... oh wait, no. He's just threatening women, not whack-job, mentally men who think they're women. Check this out:

Wow.

And then J.K. Rowling got ahold of it:

Oh, snap.

It's on now.

So, of course, the big tough guy posting violent memes about women who refuse to give men their experiences, spaces, and sports locked his account down. What a coward.

His locking down his account does the same, EXCEPT you can report him overall. Ahem.

Yikes.

Only when they go in a certain direction.

That's how this always goes.

Even in the UK, apparently.

