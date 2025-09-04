JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Man, they've got some serious issues in the UK.

But you guys already knew that.

How this didn't get Ian R Bristow arrested is beyond us ... oh wait, no. He's just threatening women, not whack-job, mentally men who think they're women. Check this out:

Advertisement

Just to confirm the person who tweeted this is a Lib Dem councillor in leafy Berkhamsted. Again: these people aren’t progressives. Like the Greens they are the least tolerant people in the UK right now pic.twitter.com/g4jahJNmDm — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) September 4, 2025

Wow.

And then J.K. Rowling got ahold of it:

.@IanRBristow why have you deleted your tweet? Did the @LibDems have a word, or didn't you expect to have to face public scrutiny for sending women abusive gun memes? pic.twitter.com/r8S28yy6XD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 4, 2025

Oh, snap.

It's on now.

So, of course, the big tough guy posting violent memes about women who refuse to give men their experiences, spaces, and sports locked his account down. What a coward.

In a world fill of Ian Bristows, be a Graham Linehan.pic.twitter.com/opMNiJ4gnd — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) September 4, 2025

Because he doesn't want to have his account mass reported like it should be. — Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) September 4, 2025

His locking down his account does the same, EXCEPT you can report him overall. Ahem.

I always find it useful to put a face to these sad little men who abuse women online and this one really didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/1qbcmDe10h — IanG 🎗️ (@IanGee2023) September 4, 2025

Yikes.

Only when they go in a certain direction.

So the party that preaches “be kind” is out here making gun memes at women. Therapy won’t fix that level of hypocrisy. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 4, 2025

That's how this always goes.

Even in the UK, apparently.

============================================================

Related:

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

After VA Dems' Racist Attack, Winsome Earle-Sears Brings Her Own POWERFUL Sign to School Board Meeting

'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari Weiss BUUUT We Got It

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

Ten Judges Whine Anonymously to NBC About SCOTUS Overruling Them and Making Them Look Stupid and BAHAHA

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!