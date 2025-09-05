WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

At a recent Arlington Democrats' monthly meeting, unhinged school board members were hit with questions about their transgender policies, and let's say things did NOT go well for them. Like, at all.

The video, shared by the Arlington GOP (woot woot!), shows the deranged pro-trans mouthbreathers ducking, dodging, diving, and then ducking some more, all while the district faces the federal government's necessary threat of funding cuts for refusing to follow the law.

These are Virginia Democrats, folks. It's crazy that Winsome Earle-Sears isn't just running away with the governor's race with crazy like this but then again, crazy votes for crazy, right? And woof, Virginia has more than its fair share of crazy.

Watch:

SHOCK! Arlington School Board Members -- at the Arlington Dems' monthly meeting -- got questions about transgender policy.



Their answer? They got defensive and deflected. pic.twitter.com/rn9QcGHXXQ — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) September 4, 2025

They always get defensive and deflect because they know the truth is not popular with about 90% of Americans.

And 70% of Virginians:

70% of Northern Virginia voters OPPOSE this policy. Arlington School Board members are advising Arlington Dems' canvassers to DEFLECT on this issue. https://t.co/Wd7NzutS4P — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) September 4, 2025

But yay, politics.

Any institution normalizing mental illness or making others comply to it needs to be gutted and those individuals fired especially in schools. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) September 4, 2025

You'd think. But OH NO, they're fighting to keep the crazy, even if most parents don't want it.

No normal person uses “Bluesky” app…. — Guns Gear & Ammo (@AmmoGear) September 4, 2025

HAAAAAA.

Good point.

"Follow us on Bluesky" https://t.co/C914q3zEKg — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) September 4, 2025

Yeah.

We giggled.

