WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

At a recent Arlington Democrats' monthly meeting, unhinged school board members were hit with questions about their transgender policies, and let's say things did NOT go well for them. Like, at all.

The video, shared by the Arlington GOP (woot woot!), shows the deranged pro-trans mouthbreathers ducking, dodging, diving, and then ducking some more, all while the district faces the federal government's necessary threat of funding cuts for refusing to follow the law.

These are Virginia Democrats, folks. It's crazy that Winsome Earle-Sears isn't just running away with the governor's race with crazy like this but then again, crazy votes for crazy, right? And woof, Virginia has more than its fair share of crazy.

Watch:

They always get defensive and deflect because they know the truth is not popular with about 90% of Americans.

And 70% of Virginians:

But yay, politics.

You'd think. But OH NO, they're fighting to keep the crazy, even if most parents don't want it.

HAAAAAA.

Good point.

Yeah. 

We giggled.

