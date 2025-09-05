'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

San Francisco resident James Ingallinera has been getting attacked by the same homeless guy over and over again.

We know, it's shocking that this is happening in San Fran.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Anywho, sounds like the San Fran police are being useless (another shocker) and Ingallinera is on X asking for help and 'reshares'.

Not sure we'd turn to X for help but hey ... why not?

Attention SF friends! I need your help.



I just got attacked by the same homeless guy today in SoMa for the 2nd time in 2 weeks. Both times 100% unprovoked, no idea who he is / I have literally zero history with him. Both times, he lunged at me, started screaming and cussing… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) September 5, 2025

Post continues:

... about wanting to fight and hurt me, and chased after me at full speed for a while (the first time for about 30 feet, and today for half a block). Luckily, I can run pretty fast. The police officer I spoke with was very nice, but ultimately they said they can’t actually do anything. What can I do to protect myself and fix this? Since this has happened twice with the same guy (first at 4th and mission, and today at 9th and mission), I really need to resolve this ASAP. I can’t be walking around SF with this this random guy popping up around corners who is hellbent on targeting/attacking/stabbing me specifically. Would appreciate reshares. Thank you!

We hate to break it to him, but shares won't fix this.

So the police said I can go back to where the guy is, and if I can identify him again, maybe then they can come and help.



I’m gonna go back right now (with a friend) and try to find the guy, and see if maybe then I can get the police involved. I am NOT going to provoke him at… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) September 5, 2025

Post continues:

... at all - just trying to identify his location. The police said I am allowed do this. Maybe I will try to record the thing on camera. If anyone wants to join, let me know!

It's not provoking him to defend yourself, bro.

And I did give them clear identifying information and where he was, but they responded 40 mins later and then were basically like “oh that’s too long after the incident, you’ll have to try again.”



I have nothing against the police and appreciate them and I know they’re just… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) September 5, 2025

Post continues:

... doing their jobs, but SF needs to fix this.

C'mon, man, are they REALLY doing their jobs?

Also, we get that this is SF, and he likely cannot arm himself, but he could at least get some bear spray or a taser, you know? It's pathetic that San Franciscans can't really defend themselves, especially when the cops will do nothing.

Yeah for Left's Progressive Utopia.

i’m hoping this isn’t the same guy that hit me on the head with a metal pipe leaving me half blind (see my profile for details) — 𓏴𓀿𓁼𓀐𓏴 (@AISinEater) September 5, 2025

Cripes.

Get out of San Fran, folks.

When people offered suggestions, Ingallinera got very snappy:

You must be able to defend yourself when attacked by any man, homeless or not. — Mike Staub 🐝 (@mikestaub) September 5, 2025

Thank you, Captain Obvious.



It’s also a good idea to size people up and assess risk. If they look/act completely insane, are armed (when I’m not), are probably carrying hepatitis C and 3 other diesses, and I can outrun them - then it makes more sense to get out of there.



If I… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) September 5, 2025

Advertisement

Not very grateful for the help, is he?

When someone suggested he arm himself:

You can’t carry in SF, dumbass.



And I’m really not interested in getting a disease or going to jail. It’s anarcho-tyranny in SF.



I agree to a fight with you, though. If you accept, come fly out to SF, we’ll film it, and donate the proceeds to charity. If you don’t accept, then… — James Ingallinera (@JRIngallinera) September 5, 2025

His post continues, but we'd have to censor it so ... yeah.

Vote Republican — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) September 5, 2025

Now, now, we know he won't do that.

============================================================

Related:

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!