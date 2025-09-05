Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and...
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’...
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must...
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender...

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:11 PM on September 05, 2025
Sarah D.

San Francisco resident James Ingallinera has been getting attacked by the same homeless guy over and over again.

We know, it's shocking that this is happening in San Fran. 

Advertisement

Ahem.

Anywho, sounds like the San Fran police are being useless (another shocker) and Ingallinera is on X asking for help and 'reshares'.

Not sure we'd turn to X for help but hey ... why not?

Post continues:

... about wanting to fight and hurt me, and chased after me at full speed for a while (the first time for about 30 feet, and today for half a block). Luckily, I can run pretty fast.

The police officer I spoke with was very nice, but ultimately they said they can’t actually do anything. What can I do to protect myself and fix this?

Since this has happened twice with the same guy (first at 4th and mission, and today at 9th and mission), I really need to resolve this ASAP. I can’t be walking around SF with this this random guy popping up around corners who is hellbent on targeting/attacking/stabbing me specifically.

Would appreciate reshares. Thank you!

We hate to break it to him, but shares won't fix this.

Recommended

Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup
Doug P.
Advertisement

Post continues:

...  at all - just trying to identify his location. The police said I am allowed do this. Maybe I will try to record the thing on camera. If anyone wants to join, let me know!

It's not provoking him to defend yourself, bro.

Post continues:

... doing their jobs, but SF needs to fix this.

C'mon, man, are they REALLY doing their jobs?

Also, we get that this is SF, and he likely cannot arm himself, but he could at least get some bear spray or a taser, you know? It's pathetic that San Franciscans can't really defend themselves, especially when the cops will do nothing.

Yeah for Left's Progressive Utopia.

Cripes.

Get out of San Fran, folks.

When people offered suggestions, Ingallinera got very snappy:

Advertisement

Not very grateful for the help, is he?

When someone suggested he arm himself:

His post continues, but we'd have to censor it so ... yeah.

Now, now, we know he won't do that.

============================================================

Related:

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME HOMELESSNESS MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup
Doug P.
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate
Sam J.
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the Long-Dry ‘Hitler’ Well
Warren Squire
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup Doug P.
Advertisement