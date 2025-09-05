James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat and former Hillary Clinton pick for Vice President Tim Kaine completely shiznit the bed when talking about our rights coming from God. Ted Cruz made an example of him, as did most people on X.

In case you missed it, here he is in all of his ignorant glory.

Again, keep in mind this dolt represents VIRGINIA and doesn't know this straightforward and basic fact about our founding:

Our rights don’t come from government or the DNC.



They come from God. @timkaine, I suggest the Dems go back and read the words of our Founding Fathers. pic.twitter.com/QRmhTcbbOH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2025

Now, you'd think this would be the end of it, but oh no, it's just the beginning. Talk about embarrassing!

We sincerely hope James Surowiecki was just engagement farming with this:

The word "God" does not appear in the Constitution. https://t.co/n84ThY771Z — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 4, 2025

Neither does abortion.

The word "abortion" does not appear in the Constitution. https://t.co/t7JpMgf4fh — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 5, 2025

Neither does healthcare.

Neither does free college.

Shall we go on?

Dude. Bro. C'mon.

No, but the Declaration of Independence mentions our natural rights coming from our Creator. It mentions the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God. All of the founders who wrote the Constitution believed our rights came from God. It’s clearly a foundational principle of our… — Bryce Barras (@BryceBarras) September 4, 2025

Bryce was far nicer than we would have been.

Our Creator...don't be obtuse James.

Harvard Law Tim Kaine..lol — chris p🇺🇲 (@botthehigh) September 4, 2025

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 4, 2025

Duh ... but it's not LITERALLY GOD.

James, you know he’s talking about the Declaration of Independence where the Creator is certainly mentioned. This was just a dumb comment by Kaine. No need to double down on it. — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 4, 2025

Unless he was going for clicks and taps because in that case, he's been very successful. Hey, even stupid gets looks if it's stupid enough. We're even writing about him.

Our rights are granted by our Creator.



See "Independence, The Declaration of."https://t.co/X8QnGeLGk6 — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 4, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

