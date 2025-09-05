Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Mehdi Hasan’s Progressive Charade: Hiding a Heart of Hate Behind a Woke Halo
Zaid Jilani’s Bitter Betrayal: From Free Press Contributor to a Nasty Bari Weiss’...
Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must...
Seattle Schools Defy Supreme Court, Ban Parents from Opting Kids Out of Gender...
VIP
Beg to Differ: Governor JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Trump is Pleading with Him...
Rocky Mountain Bi? ‘Colorful’ Colorado Touts State’s LGBTQIA+ Pride in New Tourism...
Don Lemon Forgets His ‘Trans’ Etiquette and Addresses Congressman Dressed as a Woman...
Creepy Brit Doc Pleads Guilty to Fraud After Having His Legs Removed to...

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on September 05, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat and former Hillary Clinton pick for Vice President Tim Kaine completely shiznit the bed when talking about our rights coming from God. Ted Cruz made an example of him, as did most people on X.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, here he is in all of his ignorant glory.

Again, keep in mind this dolt represents VIRGINIA and doesn't know this straightforward and basic fact about our founding:

Now, you'd think this would be the end of it, but oh no, it's just the beginning. Talk about embarrassing! 

We sincerely hope James Surowiecki was just engagement farming with this:

Neither does abortion.

Neither does healthcare.

Neither does free college.

Shall we go on?

Dude. Bro. C'mon.

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bryce was far nicer than we would have been.

Duh ... but it's not LITERALLY GOD.

Unless he was going for clicks and taps because in that case, he's been very successful. Hey, even stupid gets looks if it's stupid enough. We're even writing about him.

Sensing a theme here.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY JUDAISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate
Sam J.
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Policies (Watch)
Sam J.
Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justices
Grateful Calvin
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters
Doug P.
Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter
FuzzyChimp
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims Against Lisa Page
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate Sam J.
Advertisement