Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

Sources whisper that a top Comey crony, Randall Coleman, scribbled a self-serving email on November 7, 2016, to cover his tracks after briefing McCabe about 347,000+ Hillary emails unearthed on Weiner’s laptop as early as September 28—only for McCabe to twiddle his thumbs like a bored bureaucrat. This bombshell, unearthed by Paul Sperry, smells like a cover-up marinating in D.C.’s swampy stench, with the timing suspiciously perfect as Comey’s legacy gets another public flogging.

Advertisement

Why would Coleman feel it was necessary to cover his backside if everything was up on the up-and-up with the Weiner laptop?

Probably because it was NOT.

Sperry has been like a dog with a bone when it comes to this cover-up:

BREAKING: Sources tell me FBI HQ has located a sensitive email a top Comey official--Randall Coleman--wrote to himself Nov. 7, 2016, to make sure the record showed he briefed McCabe re discovery of 347,000+ Hillary emails on Weiner laptop as early as Sept. 28. McCabe did nothing. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 5, 2025

And of course, McCabe did NOTHING.

I wonder where the Weiner laptop is. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 5, 2025

Now there are two words you never want to see side-by-side: Weiner and laptop.

Bleh.

When will ANYONE ever be charged????????? — TheAuMan (@TheAuMan1) September 5, 2025

Excellent question.

We can only hope one domino will finally start taking the rest down ... but like TheAuMan up there, we've almost given up hope that any of these people will ever be held accountable.

There are sooooo many skeletons rattling around. — abc123 (@123peanutabc) September 5, 2025

It's true, and it's hard to keep them all straight.

Let's just hope they all lead to one giant skeleton that takes them all down.

============================================================

Related:

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!