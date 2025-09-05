VIP
Too Bad IL Gov. Pritzker Didn't Direct His 'Message to Donald Trump' to...
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’...
Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey...
VIP
Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account...
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the...
'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a...
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and...
BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia...
AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims...
WOOF! UNHINGED Arlington School Board Members Flip OUT When Pressed on Trans-Gender Polici...
SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on September 05, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Sources whisper that a top Comey crony, Randall Coleman, scribbled a self-serving email on November 7, 2016, to cover his tracks after briefing McCabe about 347,000+ Hillary emails unearthed on Weiner’s laptop as early as September 28—only for McCabe to twiddle his thumbs like a bored bureaucrat. This bombshell, unearthed by Paul Sperry, smells like a cover-up marinating in D.C.’s swampy stench, with the timing suspiciously perfect as Comey’s legacy gets another public flogging.

Advertisement

Why would Coleman feel it was necessary to cover his backside if everything was up on the up-and-up with the Weiner laptop?

Probably because it was NOT.

Sperry has been like a dog with a bone when it comes to this cover-up:

And of course, McCabe did NOTHING.

Now there are two words you never want to see side-by-side: Weiner and laptop.

Bleh.

Excellent question.

We can only hope one domino will finally start taking the rest down ... but like TheAuMan up there, we've almost given up hope that any of these people will ever be held accountable.

It's true, and it's hard to keep them all straight.

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's just hope they all lead to one giant skeleton that takes them all down.

============================================================

Related:

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

BOMBSHELL: James Comey's Newly Declassified Handwritten Notes Expose Obama Admin's Russia Meddling Debate

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ANDREW MCCABE DONALD TRUMP FBI HILLARY CLINTON JAMES COMEY RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice
Sam J.
Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis
Sam J.
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled About the Biden Decline Coverup
Doug P.
Pramila Jayapal Warning of Climate-Crisis Induced HEATWAVE Is Hollaria Briden's HILARIOUS Moment to SHINE
Sam J.
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’ Jim Acosta
Warren Squire
James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Vote GOP!' San Fran Tool Chased Twice by Same Homeless Dude, Asks X for Help Then FLIPS OUT Over Advice Sam J.
Advertisement