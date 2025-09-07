So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on September 07, 2025
Twitchy

Once again, the Left and the mainstream media (we know, we repeat ourselves) spent a Saturday claiming that the MASSIVE protest held in D.C. proves Trump is SUPER unpopular and that Americans are fighting for Democracy and blah blah blah. We swear, they are using talking points from the same, 'Lefty Talking Points for Dummies,' because holy cow, they say the same stupid crap over and over again.

Oh, and they also keep pretending these protests are organic when they're not.

C'mon, nobody believes a bunch of old white people in D.C. of all places got together to tell Trump they want more crime in their streets.

Every time we think we're living through the dumbest point in history, our pals on the other side prove to us it can get even dumber.

Insurrection Barbie with a YUGE receipt:

Post continues:

... projects and provide infrastructure, meaning the protest wasn’t simply a spontaneous, local effort but part of a larger, professionally coordinated network. The ACLU also partnered in the organizing, bringing additional national resources and visibility.

The financial backing for these groups comes heavily from major progressive foundations and donor networks. Between 2020 and 2023, Community Change received over $20 million from sources such as the Open Society Foundations, the Arabella Advisors network, and the Tides Foundation. These funds are pooled and distributed through fiscal sponsorship arrangements, so while they fuel Free DC’s activism—including today’s protest—they are not traceable to individual donors in public filings.

This structure raises transparency concerns because U.S. nonprofit law does not require groups like Community Change to disclose donor identities publicly. If any portion of that money originated from foreign donors, it would remain invisible to the public since only the IRS sees detailed donor lists. By routing money through large donor-advised funds and fiscal sponsors, outside funding—including potential foreign contributions—can legally support U.S. protests while appearing to the public as domestic “grassroots” activity.

We have no idea how much foreign money was funneled into today’s protest.

So, once again, taxpayers are funding protests they do not necessarily agree with.

Yay.

HAAAA, we see what she did there. Brava!

Excellent question.

Probably Vermont, Virginia, Maryland ... it's just another rent-a-riot. We see you, Democrats.

============================================================

