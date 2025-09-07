So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

Once again, the Left and the mainstream media (we know, we repeat ourselves) spent a Saturday claiming that the MASSIVE protest held in D.C. proves Trump is SUPER unpopular and that Americans are fighting for Democracy and blah blah blah. We swear, they are using talking points from the same, 'Lefty Talking Points for Dummies,' because holy cow, they say the same stupid crap over and over again.

Advertisement

Oh, and they also keep pretending these protests are organic when they're not.

C'mon, nobody believes a bunch of old white people in D.C. of all places got together to tell Trump they want more crime in their streets.

Every time we think we're living through the dumbest point in history, our pals on the other side prove to us it can get even dumber.

Insurrection Barbie with a YUGE receipt:

Although the “We Are All D.C.” protest was presented as a grassroots march, it was primarily organized by Free DC, a fiscally sponsored project under Community Change and its political arm, Community Change Action. These are long-established national nonprofits that manage… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 7, 2025

Post continues:

... projects and provide infrastructure, meaning the protest wasn’t simply a spontaneous, local effort but part of a larger, professionally coordinated network. The ACLU also partnered in the organizing, bringing additional national resources and visibility. The financial backing for these groups comes heavily from major progressive foundations and donor networks. Between 2020 and 2023, Community Change received over $20 million from sources such as the Open Society Foundations, the Arabella Advisors network, and the Tides Foundation. These funds are pooled and distributed through fiscal sponsorship arrangements, so while they fuel Free DC’s activism—including today’s protest—they are not traceable to individual donors in public filings. This structure raises transparency concerns because U.S. nonprofit law does not require groups like Community Change to disclose donor identities publicly. If any portion of that money originated from foreign donors, it would remain invisible to the public since only the IRS sees detailed donor lists. By routing money through large donor-advised funds and fiscal sponsors, outside funding—including potential foreign contributions—can legally support U.S. protests while appearing to the public as domestic “grassroots” activity. We have no idea how much foreign money was funneled into today’s protest.

So, once again, taxpayers are funding protests they do not necessarily agree with.

Yay.

Once again, being paid to do the jobs Americans won't. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) September 7, 2025

HAAAA, we see what she did there. Brava!

This. Is. Important. — Diane H (@rdejherron) September 7, 2025

We just know that is was funded, not spontaneous. Where are the permits? — RealleaJ (@JLea34328499) September 7, 2025

Excellent question.

Did you see someone posted them getting on buses and found some protesters are from Vermont. — Mama MAHA (@caneswnc) September 7, 2025

Probably Vermont, Virginia, Maryland ... it's just another rent-a-riot. We see you, Democrats.

============================================================

Related:

LOL-Yup, JD Vance BROKE HIM --> Point and LAUGH at Brian Krassenstein's 24-Hour X-Tastrophe MELTDOWN

Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT of CYA Around Hillary Emails

Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey DeAngelis

Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account (Here For It!)

James Surowiecki Doubles Down on Kaine's IGNORANCE About Rights Coming From God and WOW, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!