Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on September 07, 2025

We don't think Leftists realize yet just how much most Americans don't give a shiznit that our standing has declined in the eyes of the rest of the Western world.

The majority of Europeans, Canadians, Australians, etc, have all surrendered their own countries and are slowly dying - why the heck would we care even a little bit that they're disappointed in us yet AGAIN?

This post ... dude. C'mon.

You already know how this went, even if you didn't see it firsthand on X yourselves.

We feel seen.

Honestly, we forget about Australia entirely. 

Louder for the morons in the back.

It seems anytime America stops bending the knee to other countries, they start hating us again, and we're supposed to feel bad about that. Yeah, no.

Yeah, we made a similar face.

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet Sam J.
