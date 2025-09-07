Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

We don't think Leftists realize yet just how much most Americans don't give a shiznit that our standing has declined in the eyes of the rest of the Western world.

The majority of Europeans, Canadians, Australians, etc, have all surrendered their own countries and are slowly dying - why the heck would we care even a little bit that they're disappointed in us yet AGAIN?

This post ... dude. C'mon.

I don’t think Americans realize yet just how much our standing has declined in the eyes of the rest of the western world.



The majority of Europeans, Canadians, Australians, etc. see us as a slowly dying clown empire that have chosen to self-entertain ourselves to death. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 6, 2025

You already know how this went, even if you didn't see it firsthand on X yourselves.

The rest of the world may hate us but they are also willing to take unimaginable risks to get here.



What does that tell you?



Anyways, Clarkson perfectly sums up my reaction to this news. https://t.co/1zprzytTOb pic.twitter.com/J8c76tSP09 — Mark (@UncoverFacts) September 7, 2025

We feel seen.

And the majority of Americans see Europe as dying out, Canada as pathetic, and don't even think about Australia. https://t.co/UftsVfLyPm — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 7, 2025

Honestly, we forget about Australia entirely.

Louder for the morons in the back.

I've heard this my entire life every time a Republican is in office. Heard it during Bush, Trump 1, and now Trump 2



The problem is that they don't actually like us more when a Dem is in office. They just don't point to our president when they complain. https://t.co/J5rtmTs8cd — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 7, 2025

It seems anytime America stops bending the knee to other countries, they start hating us again, and we're supposed to feel bad about that. Yeah, no.

So countries being overrun by Islamists who can’t even get the basics of free speech correct & rely on us for their defense have thoughts? To quote our VP, I don’t give a shit what they think. They are already dead as free nations. https://t.co/fk2QNYNglH — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 7, 2025

Yeah, we made a similar face.

