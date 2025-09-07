Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime

As Twitchy readers know, the big pro-crime leftist rally in D.C. was hardly organic and funded by the same old organizations that have been financing things for the Left for a long, long time. We've come to think that anything they claim is true, grass-roots has a paycheck included for all of the people involved.

Advertisement

Especially when it's a bunch of old WHITE people ...

Ted Cruz noticed the same thing:

Why are the protesters all white? https://t.co/LezvO2E9eU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 6, 2025

And cue the triggered (yes, yes, we ARE bringing 'triggering' back) Left who seem to lose their minds anytime Cruz posts or does anything. The only people who freak them out more are, of course, Trump and JD Vance.

Cruz pretending he cares about ppl of color: https://t.co/hJJauqDYJD — M.A. Jewell (@MAJewell_author) September 7, 2025

Lefty trolls are not sending their best.

This surely can’t be a serious question. https://t.co/CsvNBndjyF — ❕(aka Wendycadobadger) 🥑😎 (@wendishen99) September 7, 2025

Just because she doesn't like the question doesn't mean it isn't serious.

Why are all the white GOP senators covering up for a serial rapist/pedophile/felon/racist?



Because you (and your pals) have no balls you cowards. .@realDonaldTrump knows that. He saw how you reacted re: your wife, and your father. He calls you, #TurtleTed 🐢 💩



.@donwinslow https://t.co/STv8jIURqZ pic.twitter.com/PGSxeHyYTs — ⚾️ Seven7Strong 🏗️ (@Shawshank_7) September 7, 2025

What?

You know what, we don't really want to know.

they're not all white

and why would it matter if they were Ted



only people who have your permission are allowed to protest for what you say they can and they have to match a color coding chart https://t.co/RDkbNA7zea pic.twitter.com/xabh87DUUp — Ralynn (@Ralynn969) September 7, 2025

Cruz, that is a ridiculous question. The question you should be asking yourself is why, with access to so much knowledge, you remain an imbecile. Is it laziness? Perhaps. But most likely, it’s because you’re too busy kissing Trump’s ass to devote time to educating yourself. https://t.co/VN7HuLSVpE — Jack’s House 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) September 7, 2025

Argle bargle rar.

First of all, wtf kind of question is that.



Second - because this is on us. POC overwhelmingly voted against this bull shit. We failed them. It’s on us now.



And third - take your Grandpa Munster looking ass back to Canada (sorry, Canada) or wherever it is you matriculated… https://t.co/E7T4005Lbj — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) September 7, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah, we got nothin'.

============================================================

Related:

Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy and WOW, That Was Dumb

Those Internals Must Be REALLY Bad! THIS Could Be the Most DESPERATE Stunt From Abigail Spanberger Yet



Lefty Learns the Hilarious HARD WAY Americans Don't GAF if Rest of 'Western World' Is Disappointed In Us

Politico Claims 'Fertilization President' (YUCK) Trump Is Failing to Inspire People to Make Babies

So, That Protest Of Old White Lefties in D.C. Pushing for MORE Crime? Insurrection Barbie Just BUSTED 'Em

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!