Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices

Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, the big pro-crime leftist rally in D.C. was hardly organic and funded by the same old organizations that have been financing things for the Left for a long, long time. We've come to think that anything they claim is true, grass-roots has a paycheck included for all of the people involved.

Advertisement

Especially when it's a bunch of old WHITE people ... 

Ted Cruz noticed the same thing:

And cue the triggered (yes, yes, we ARE bringing 'triggering' back) Left who seem to lose their minds anytime Cruz posts or does anything. The only people who freak them out more are, of course, Trump and JD Vance.

Lefty trolls are not sending their best.

Just because she doesn't like the question doesn't mean it isn't serious.

What?

You know what, we don't really want to know.

Argle bargle rar.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

============================================================

