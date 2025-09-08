Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed...
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six Dead and 11 Wounded

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:25 AM on September 08, 2025
A terrorist attack in Jerusalem on September 8, 2025, left six dead and 11 wounded after two attackers opened fire on a bus, as reported by The Times of Israel and AP News. The incident occurred at Ramot Junction, a busy intersection, with the attackers killed by a security officer and a civilian, according to Israeli police.

The numbers of the dead and wounded are not exact, as this is an ever-changing situation.

A Haredi yeshiva student, licensed to carry a firearm only a year ago, was among those who neutralized the attackers.

Wow.

And yes, antisemites are already celebrating this act openly on social media.

▪︎ A man on a bike allegedly arrived early to film the incident. 

All of this is unconfirmed and based on initial eyewitness accounts.

Developing story

As this is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.

