DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six Dead and 11 Wounded

A terrorist attack in Jerusalem on September 8, 2025, left six dead and 11 wounded after two attackers opened fire on a bus, as reported by The Times of Israel and AP News. The incident occurred at Ramot Junction, a busy intersection, with the attackers killed by a security officer and a civilian, according to Israeli police.

There was a terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Two terrorists made their way onto a bus and started shooting. 6 people have now been pronounced dead and 11 are wounded. pic.twitter.com/PAFZA1S5Ky — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 8, 2025

The numbers of the dead and wounded are not exact, as this is an ever-changing situation.

🚨 BREAKING: Terror attack in Jerusalem



At least 4 dead and 15 injured in a shooting at Ramot Junction.



The terrorists, armed with a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun opened fire before being shot and neutralized at the scene.



A Haredi yeshiva student, licensed to carry a… pic.twitter.com/sEqB0SI948 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 8, 2025

A Haredi yeshiva student, licensed to carry a firearm only a year ago, was among those who neutralized the attackers.

This is the evil Israel faces.

Two terrorists opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem — targeting passengers, bystanders, anyone in reach.



5 murdered. Over a dozen wounded.



The war Israel fights is for all who stand against terror. pic.twitter.com/bjz1zdkii7 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 8, 2025

And yes, antisemites are already celebrating this act openly on social media.

Dashcam footage shows the moments of the deadly shooting attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.



Five people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded, including six seriously. Both terrorists, West Bank Palestinians, were shot dead. pic.twitter.com/w2OVu3cFOP — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 8, 2025

🚨 Eyewitness Claims – Jerusalem Terror Attack 🚨



Reports say:

▪︎ The bus driver stopped at the station, got out, gathered his things, got on his phone — and disappeared just before the terrorists entered the bus and shot passengers at point-blank range.

▪︎ A man on a bike… pic.twitter.com/g1FmmgTcWH — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 8, 2025

▪︎ A man on a bike allegedly arrived early to film the incident. All of this is unconfirmed and based on initial eyewitness accounts. Developing story

As this is a developing story, we will continue to update as we learn more.

