Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands of Black Guy for 2 Days

Well, well, well, would you look at that?

People on the Right aren't pouncing or seizing this time ... now, we're being fueled.

Fascinating how, when the criminal meets specific characteristics progressive media would rather ignore, MAGA or Republicans become their story. Happens every time.

This is such horse crap.

Grisly Charlotte stabbing video fuels MAGA's crime message https://t.co/IxEdqKbrDy — Axios (@axios) September 8, 2025

If this had been a white man killing a black woman like this, it would be nonstop news on all channels, and people would be in the streets blaming Trump for making our country violent or some other nonsense. But, since the monster in question, who murdered this innocent white woman, has a certain skin color, the way Republicans are reacting to the story is the story.

We really do not hate the mainstream media enough.

It's all so exhausting.

Because there's more ...

The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases. https://t.co/OIj3FYfDLE — Axios (@axios) September 8, 2025

Those darn MAGA influencers, noticing a giant black man stabbing a white woman to death on a train. The nerve!

You guys wanted the mainstream media to cover Iryna Zarutska’s murder?!



Well here it is! pic.twitter.com/B2cg4EdamW — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 8, 2025

Pretty gross.

A white girl gets killed by a black guy and media’s response after ignoring it for two days is to condemn the surveillance cameras that caused people to notice it. https://t.co/ruwHZ6v1Xb pic.twitter.com/qO2Z6vJt77 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2025

Yup. They're not angry that a thug killed a white girl; they're furious that the footage got out and we all saw it because it proves Trump right about these blue cities. Everyhing is political to the Left and the mainstream media (same difference), and they love to project on the Right.

You'd think by now they'd have figured out this isn't working, but nope.

Here we are.

