VIP
Obviously the Horrible Charlotte Stabbing Story Doesn't Fit Many Media Outlets' Preferred...
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes R...
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck...
Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes...
Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed...
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six...
Frankie Focus Fiasco: Hochul's Tone-Deaf Mascot Misstep in New York's School Cell Phone...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr....
Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism
VIP
Dem Jerry Nadler is Retiring but Wants You to Know He’s Pro-Drug Cartel...
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna...
VIP
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish

Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands of Black Guy for 2 Days

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on September 08, 2025
Various

Well, well, well, would you look at that?

People on the Right aren't pouncing or seizing this time ... now, we're being fueled.

Fascinating how, when the criminal meets specific characteristics progressive media would rather ignore, MAGA or Republicans become their story. Happens every time. 

Advertisement

This is such horse crap.

If this had been a white man killing a black woman like this, it would be nonstop news on all channels, and people would be in the streets blaming Trump for making our country violent or some other nonsense. But, since the monster in question, who murdered this innocent white woman, has a certain skin color, the way Republicans are reacting to the story is the story.

We really do not hate the mainstream media enough.

It's all so exhausting.

Because there's more ... 

Those darn MAGA influencers, noticing a giant black man stabbing a white woman to death on a train. The nerve!

Pretty gross.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yup. They're not angry that a thug killed a white girl; they're furious that the footage got out and we all saw it because it proves Trump right about these blue cities. Everyhing is political to the Left and the mainstream media (same difference), and they love to project on the Right.

You'd think by now they'd have figured out this isn't working, but nope.

Here we are.

============================================================

Related:
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read

DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six Dead and 11 Wounded

Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime

Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy and WOW, That Was Dumb

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes If He Becomes Mayor
Doug P.
Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed Tight
justmindy
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement