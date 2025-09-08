Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

As Twitchy readers know, Palestinian terrorists got on a bus in Jerusalem, then shot and killed at least six while wounding a dozen or more innocent Israelis.

The response from world leaders has been less than impressive, especially from Emmanuel Macron, who strongly condemned the act but then really screwed the poorch.

Take a look:

France strongly condemns the terrorist attack that has just occurred in East Jerusalem.



I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Israeli people.



The spiral of violence must come to an end. Only a political solution will bring back peace… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2025

His post continues:

... peace and stability for all in the region.

Umm, what the Hell is East Jerusalem? Dude, why even bother if you're going to make it political and a dig at Israel itself?

And they wonder why so many Americans think they suck.

Your endorsement of Palestinian statehood caused this. https://t.co/cm0E8evSED — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 8, 2025

It didn't help, that's for sure.

There’s no such thing as East Jerusalem. There is only Jerusalem. Today is not the day to stick your own knife into the Jewish people. Show some decency for a change. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) September 8, 2025

"East Jerusalem"?



Go to hell. — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 8, 2025

Explain the Pay for Slay program @grok — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 8, 2025

Didn’t you recognize a non-state as a state because “muh virtue signaling”?



Keep Israel for Christians, Jews, and others who wish for peace - NOT Islamists. — Zelda Aurora Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) September 8, 2025

Sadly, no one is surprised by this response.

It’s the fault of people like you. Quislings that constantly reward and appease terrorists. Insanity. — JewishFoiaFan🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) September 8, 2025

Your condolences are empty words. Your actions, on the other hand, recognizing a “Palestinian” state, rewarding the monsters who committed the Oct. 7th atrocities, directly encouraged today’s attack in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. You have blood on your hands. — גיא דוד - Guy David (@DBCWriter) September 8, 2025

We're seeing a theme here, and it's not getting any better for Macron. Interestingly enough, we did grab a screenshot of this post in case he comes to his senses, deletes it, and then apologizes. Or you know, if he deletes and tries to pretend he didn't just post something irretrievably stupid and thoughtless.

Macron just showed everyone what's in his heart, and it ain't good.

