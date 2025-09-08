Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands...
Obviously the Horrible Charlotte Stabbing Story Doesn't Fit Many Media Outlets' Preferred...
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck...
Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes...
Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed...
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six...
Frankie Focus Fiasco: Hochul's Tone-Deaf Mascot Misstep in New York's School Cell Phone...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr....
Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism
Dem Jerry Nadler is Retiring but Wants You to Know He’s Pro-Drug Cartel...
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna...
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish

Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:26 AM on September 08, 2025
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Palestinian terrorists got on a bus in Jerusalem, then shot and killed at least six while wounding a dozen or more innocent Israelis.

The response from world leaders has been less than impressive, especially from Emmanuel Macron, who strongly condemned the act but then really screwed the poorch. 

Take a look:

His post continues:

... peace and stability for all in the region.

Umm, what the Hell is East Jerusalem? Dude, why even bother if you're going to make it political and a dig at Israel itself?

And they wonder why so many Americans think they suck.

It didn't help, that's for sure.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sadly, no one is surprised by this response.

We're seeing a theme here, and it's not getting any better for Macron. Interestingly enough, we did grab a screenshot of this post in case he comes to his senses, deletes it, and then apologizes. Or you know, if he deletes and tries to pretend he didn't just post something irretrievably stupid and thoughtless.

Macron just showed everyone what's in his heart, and it ain't good.

