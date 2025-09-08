OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)

We're not entirely sure what inspired Don Lemon to start talking to people on the street and pretending it's newsworthy. Still, if it keeps going like this, we are all about his continuing to do it because, honestly, this is hilarious.

It's always a joy to watch a Leftist figure out that people disagree with them when, according to them, we're not allowed to do that.

Especially when the person in question is not happy with Lemon himself.

Watch this:

Don Lemon was in New York City today talking to residents.



It didn’t go so well with this gentleman… 😂 pic.twitter.com/kMLF0jGPLH — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 8, 2025

Okay, so to be candid, even we felt a little uncomfortable when the guy wouldn't stop telling Lemon how much he dislikes him - talk about BRUTAL. But Lemon getting all giggly and weird and pushing him about why he doesn't like him, that just made it funny.

For us, not for Lemon.

“What are CNN and MSNBC full of s**t about?”



“Everything”



🎯😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

Everything.

Hey, it's true.

I have no words to describe how much I love this clip. This arrogant failed wanna be journalist gets told facts to his face and he's like how am I wrong. — J.austen (@jaycantrell85) September 8, 2025

It's always fun to watch a 'journalist' get everything they deserve and so much more.

Buy that man a beer. 🍻 — Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) September 8, 2025

Heck, buy him two.

