OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)

We're not entirely sure what inspired Don Lemon to start talking to people on the street and pretending it's newsworthy. Still, if it keeps going like this, we are all about his continuing to do it because, honestly, this is hilarious.
It's always a joy to watch a Leftist figure out that people disagree with them when, according to them, we're not allowed to do that.
Especially when the person in question is not happy with Lemon himself.
Watch this:
Don Lemon was in New York City today talking to residents.— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 8, 2025
It didn’t go so well with this gentleman… 😂 pic.twitter.com/kMLF0jGPLH
Okay, so to be candid, even we felt a little uncomfortable when the guy wouldn't stop telling Lemon how much he dislikes him - talk about BRUTAL. But Lemon getting all giggly and weird and pushing him about why he doesn't like him, that just made it funny.
For us, not for Lemon.
“What are CNN and MSNBC full of s**t about?”— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025
“Everything”
🎯😂
Everything.
Hey, it's true.
I have no words to describe how much I love this clip. This arrogant failed wanna be journalist gets told facts to his face and he's like how am I wrong.— J.austen (@jaycantrell85) September 8, 2025
It's always fun to watch a 'journalist' get everything they deserve and so much more.
Recommended
Buy that man a beer. 🍻— Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) September 8, 2025
Heck, buy him two.
============================================================
Related:
Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands of Black Guy for 2 Days
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes REALLY Wrong
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six Dead and 11 Wounded
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member