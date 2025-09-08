Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting,...
Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands...
VIP
Obviously the Horrible Charlotte Stabbing Story Doesn't Fit Many Media Outlets' Preferred...
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes R...
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck...
Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes...
Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed...
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six...

It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Welp, once again, SCOTUS has ruled in Trump's (and America's) favor.

One would think that, eventually, these activist judges trying to legislate from the bench would figure out that the Constitution would be on the president's side. Then again, if they knew that in the first place, we wouldn't have to keep writing about SCOTUS overturning their rulings.

Advertisement

And here we are.

This one's a doozy:

In other words, SCOTUS lifted a lower court's temporary restraining order, allowing federal immigration agents to resume aggressive enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area. The decision, which divided the court along ideological lines, put on hold a federal judge's order that had curbed the use of 'roving patrols' to stop and question people.

It feels like SCOTUS is spending a lot of time educating the lower courts on how to do their jobs.

Which is honestly a waste of their time at this point.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Legal citizens have nothing to worry about.

============================================================

Related:

Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know Trump's Doing Something RIGHT)

Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB

OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)

Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands of Black Guy for 2 Days

'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP LOS ANGELES SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are
Sam J.
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)
Sam J.
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of Defending Democracy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement