It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN

Welp, once again, SCOTUS has ruled in Trump's (and America's) favor.

One would think that, eventually, these activist judges trying to legislate from the bench would figure out that the Constitution would be on the president's side. Then again, if they knew that in the first place, we wouldn't have to keep writing about SCOTUS overturning their rulings.

And here we are.

This one's a doozy:

NEW: The Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration's request to block a ruling by a federal judge in Los Angeles that barred federal agents from conducting immigration stops in L.A. and central California without reasonable suspicionhttps://t.co/LApcyp3zFd — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 8, 2025

In other words, SCOTUS lifted a lower court's temporary restraining order, allowing federal immigration agents to resume aggressive enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area. The decision, which divided the court along ideological lines, put on hold a federal judge's order that had curbed the use of 'roving patrols' to stop and question people.

It’s going to get to the point where SCOTUS explicitly explains to lower courts that they need to reevaluate their decision-making because virtually all emergency appeals have been ruled in the Trump administration’s favor due to erroneous lower court rulings. — Chris (@chrischoate149) September 8, 2025

It feels like SCOTUS is spending a lot of time educating the lower courts on how to do their jobs.

Which is honestly a waste of their time at this point.

Which means they can stop anyone!! 🎉 Nothing to fear if you’re a legal U.S. citizen. — AmericanMama🇺🇸🇺🇸 🗣 (@2prtygirls) September 8, 2025

Legal citizens have nothing to worry about.

