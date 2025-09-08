World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Sonia Sotomayor went straight-up DEI hire with her dissent opinion on SCOTUS decision about ICE raids in LA.

While the court recognized we have every 'right' (pun intended) to remove people who have entered our country illegally, Sotomayor decided to make it political because that's what she does. Honestly, we didn't think anyone could out-stupid KBJ and yet, here we are.

Look at this:

Post continues:

... dissent.

Yeah, yeah, we know, you could have assumed that was what came next, but we have a job to do here, gosh darn it, and we aim to do it.

Heh.

They are impressively bad.

It's as if they sometimes forget their not elected officials, they're judges.

And that's certainly not a compliment.

Sotomayor wants people to think evil ICE agents are stalking black and brown people on the street, snatching them, and locking them up until they can send them away.

MWAHAHAHAHA.

In other words, she's a lunatic.

But you knew that.

============================================================

