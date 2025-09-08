Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Sonia Sotomayor went straight-up DEI hire with her dissent opinion on SCOTUS decision about ICE raids in LA.

While the court recognized we have every 'right' (pun intended) to remove people who have entered our country illegally, Sotomayor decided to make it political because that's what she does. Honestly, we didn't think anyone could out-stupid KBJ and yet, here we are.

Look at this:

Sotomayor dissent on SCOTUS decision on ICE raids in LA: “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I… — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) September 8, 2025

Post continues:

... dissent.

Yeah, yeah, we know, you could have assumed that was what came next, but we have a job to do here, gosh darn it, and we aim to do it.

LA is not chock full of Swedish aliens . . . — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) September 8, 2025

Heh.

Man liberal judges are so monstrously incompetent — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 8, 2025

They are impressively bad.

Once again, Sotomayor has no idea what her actual job is.



It’s not to pontificate on wants. It’s to interpret the law. That’s it. https://t.co/B3c4l3qAAt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 8, 2025

“We should not have to” is not a legal argument, it’s a policy argument.



The question is whether the Constitution permits something. Bad policy is the realm of electoral consequences, not judicial. https://t.co/sP6LBeUs7f — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 8, 2025

It's as if they sometimes forget their not elected officials, they're judges.

The Supreme Court is not The View. Sotomayor is a better fit for The View. She might actually make more money. Please resign and join The View. https://t.co/rYkAwERxIA — Nate (@natechansama) September 8, 2025

And that's certainly not a compliment.

But the government isn't seizing anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job.



They're seizing illegal immigrants who have been identified and have a deportation order. https://t.co/52ovefILIv — RBe (@RBPundit) September 8, 2025

Sotomayor wants people to think evil ICE agents are stalking black and brown people on the street, snatching them, and locking them up until they can send them away.

MWAHAHAHAHA.

In other words, she's a lunatic.

But you knew that.

