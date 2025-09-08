World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska.
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-...
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is...
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting,...

Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on September 08, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

What is it with some people on the Left? Ok, most people on the Left? Please help us understand. Are they really so emotionally delicate and thin-skinned that even sitting next to someone they know they disagree with is worth coming on X and complaining about? Especially with someone like Dan Bongino is pretty aware of the things people say about him on social media.

Advertisement

Seems this Grabinski guy (who apparently is connected to Scott Pilgrim) was not only upset about sitting with Bongino, but that people had the AUDACITY to thank him for his service.

Have we mentioned lately how damn unbearable and miserable the Left is?

Yeah.

Look at this:

He was so brave! So edgy! So tough!

Then again, not really.

Bongino replied:

And there it is. Dan managed to make a point without being cruel or calling the comic dork any names; he just made a point. We here at Twitchy also thank him for his service and kick-butt fodder for our site.

Did we mention he deleted it? But then he reposted on his timeline as a screenshot ... no, really.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's hard to believe anyone would actually name someone BenDavid, but if it makes him feel all big and bad, pointing out that his own name is stupid, more power to him, we guess.

Woof.

============================================================

Related:

Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are

It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN

Every Time John Brennan Cries, An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know Trump's Doing Something RIGHT)

Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful (and Very Late) Iryna Zarutska Post
Grateful Calvin
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY
Sam J.
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed
justmindy
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement