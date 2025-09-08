Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL

What is it with some people on the Left? Ok, most people on the Left? Please help us understand. Are they really so emotionally delicate and thin-skinned that even sitting next to someone they know they disagree with is worth coming on X and complaining about? Especially with someone like Dan Bongino is pretty aware of the things people say about him on social media.

Advertisement

Seems this Grabinski guy (who apparently is connected to Scott Pilgrim) was not only upset about sitting with Bongino, but that people had the AUDACITY to thank him for his service.

Have we mentioned lately how damn unbearable and miserable the Left is?

Yeah.

Look at this:

Sat next to Dan Bongino on a plane while dozens of people came over and said “thank you for your service” (??????) meanwhile I just watched EDDINGTON and hoped it would give him a crisis of faith. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) September 7, 2025

He was so brave! So edgy! So tough!

Then again, not really.

Bongino replied:

Thanks Ben, but my faith is strong.

If you ever choose to serve the public rather than yourself, then maybe you’ll have the same experiences.

-Dan https://t.co/FTFbtL7G2t — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 8, 2025

And there it is. Dan managed to make a point without being cruel or calling the comic dork any names; he just made a point. We here at Twitchy also thank him for his service and kick-butt fodder for our site.

Did we mention he deleted it? But then he reposted on his timeline as a screenshot ... no, really.

couldn’t even get my name right



release the files Den pic.twitter.com/d3HYENtFTL — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) September 8, 2025

It's hard to believe anyone would actually name someone BenDavid, but if it makes him feel all big and bad, pointing out that his own name is stupid, more power to him, we guess.

Woof.

============================================================

Related:

Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are

It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN

Every Time John Brennan Cries, An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know Trump's Doing Something RIGHT)

Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!