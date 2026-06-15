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Libs of TikTok and Others Have Reminders for Lefties Claiming Trump's Making a Mockery of the WH

Doug P. | 1:43 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

President Trump hosted a UFC event outside the White House last night, and self-unaware Democrats like Hillary Clinton have slammed the administration for not treating the building and grounds with respect (while Bill just whistled and slowly walked away).

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The new thing is to try and make the UFC event at the White House a sign of "Idiocracy": 

We'd argue that the evidence of "Idiocracy" might be coming from the party that has members of Congress who have spoken of "World War Eleven" and expressed a concern that Guam might capsize. But hey, if Dems and the media want to insult millions and millions of UFC fans with the midterms just around the corner they should feel free. 

Then there are those on the Left who have been clutching pearls while claiming Trump has soiled the sanctity of the hallowed grounds of the White House and elsewhere in Washington, DC. 

"Trump is making a mockery of the White House!"

The problem for the lefties making that claim is that nobody has forgotten what happened in the past and how everybody was supposed to think it was normal: 

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You know, we're starting to think the Dem pearl clutching about last night's UFC event is completely manufactured. 

The Left makes it impossible for anybody to take them seriously. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

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