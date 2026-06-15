Libs of TikTok and Others Have Reminders for Lefties Claiming Trump's Making a Mockery of the WH

President Trump hosted a UFC event outside the White House last night, and self-unaware Democrats like Hillary Clinton have slammed the administration for not treating the building and grounds with respect (while Bill just whistled and slowly walked away).

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The new thing is to try and make the UFC event at the White House a sign of "Idiocracy":

At no point has the Trump presidency more closely resembled a scene out of “Idiocracy,” Mike Judge’s 2006 satire about a Philistine society that abhors intellectualism, than on Sunday night, as the White House played host to UFC Freedom 250.



The event was ostensibly meant to… pic.twitter.com/jwoqKMTxcT — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2026

We'd argue that the evidence of "Idiocracy" might be coming from the party that has members of Congress who have spoken of "World War Eleven" and expressed a concern that Guam might capsize. But hey, if Dems and the media want to insult millions and millions of UFC fans with the midterms just around the corner they should feel free.

Then there are those on the Left who have been clutching pearls while claiming Trump has soiled the sanctity of the hallowed grounds of the White House and elsewhere in Washington, DC.

"Trump is making a mockery of the White House!"

The problem for the lefties making that claim is that nobody has forgotten what happened in the past and how everybody was supposed to think it was normal:

“Trump is making a mockery of the White House!”



Same people pic.twitter.com/RyeJ1VkN4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2026

You know, we're starting to think the Dem pearl clutching about last night's UFC event is completely manufactured.

You fergot this freak! pic.twitter.com/4Vxl39g663 — Snake Plushkitten - official WimPo fact checker (@justplncate) June 15, 2026

Dems have no right to complain about the White House when they’ve tried to trans all our landmarks. pic.twitter.com/7QWkwx1LcX — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) June 15, 2026

This is why I can not take these people seriously 😒! https://t.co/Ri7iCxvlz0 — Shirl LaBarre (@LabarreShi35906) June 15, 2026

The Left makes it impossible for anybody to take them seriously.

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