OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder

There are a few constants in this life.

Death

Taxes

CNN will be on the wrong side of every story, every time.

Sadly, the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska is no exception as Abby Phillp's panel was more concerned about the poor psychopath who murdered her ... and of course the big meanies on social media pointing out the guy's race. How dare we point out he was babbling about how he 'got that white girl' before he attacked her.

Watch this nonsense:

CNNs reaction segment tonight about the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska tonight was to express sympathy for the suspect and harshly criticized social media pundits.



Van Jones decided to weigh in, criticizing @charliekirk11 due to alleged racial hate mongering.



He claimed that… pic.twitter.com/6i2LPK6sTF — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

He claimed that there is "no evidence" showing that the suspect did it because she was white, but during the video released, the suspect explicitly says: "I got that white girl, got that white girl" Van Jones is either knowingly lying or doesn't know the facts.

Or you know, he's both. We're going with both.

Charlie Kirk was good enough to respond:

Van Jones, I’m not ashamed, but you should be. You are part of a media cabal that tried to silence this story because it exposes the gross incompetence of Democrats’ so-called “criminal justice reform.” You and other talking heads on TV are complicit in the revolving door that… https://t.co/kEWC2eg0Rm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2025

His post continues:

... that lets these violent criminals roam our streets to maim and murder. Secondly, there was no George Floyd criminal justice reform act, because it would have been a disaster and cooler heads eventually prevailed when we started challenging the DC media establishment. George Floyd died of a drug overdose after a lifetime of destroying his body with illegal substances. BLM burned down American cities and terrorized businesses for a criminal who didn’t cooperate with police. His friends did, and they’re alive today. How many black and brown people died post Floyd because police were afraid to go into urban neighborhoods for fear of being scapegoated if something went wrong? And yes of course, if the races were reversed you’d be the loudest voice crying racism, Mr. Whitelash. The killer said “I got that white girl.” Why did he say that, Van? Lastly, would you even be talking about this story if we hadn’t raised the issue on social media? Of course not. ' Americans are sick of the lies and racial grievances built on fake news narratives. The propaganda is literally killing innocent people.

And then he tagged and invited Van Jones to come on his show:

I invite you to come on my show and we can discuss this like men, respectfully.

HAAAAAAAA.

Like men. Welp, that counts Van Jones out.

Heh.

Editor's note: We will keep an eye on Jones' account today but we're not holding our breah that he'll take Kirk up on his invitation.

