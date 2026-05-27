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Zaid Jilani Wants to Know Why Graham Platner’s ‘Accidental Tattoo’ Is Disqualifying

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 27, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy reported, Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss appeared on CNN on Monday and said that he found Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying." This upset Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff and a current congressional candidate in California, who replied that there was "absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat."

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Chakrabarti wasn't done. He noted that his Democratic primary opponent, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener, had been endorsed by Auchincloss. "We can't afford another John Fetterman, especially coming from San Francisco," wrote Chakrabarti. This is the only time Wiener will ever be compared to Fetterman.

Auchincloss on Tuesday stood by his remarks.

The post continues:

… personally disqualifying. If it were me I'd vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary.

Regardless of what happens in Maine, Democrats need to take back the Senate and I'll keep working hard to make it happen.

Zaid Jilani saw Auchincloss' appearance double down and asked why an "accidental tattoo" is disqualifying.

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That didn't quite address the question.

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He gave it a shot. Democrats are going to have to explain why a Nazi tattoo isn't disqualifying. Most are just ignoring it … it was brave to go with calling it an "accidental tattoo."

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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