Zaid Jilani Wants to Know Why Graham Platner’s ‘Accidental Tattoo’ Is Disqualifying

As Twitchy reported, Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss appeared on CNN on Monday and said that he found Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying." This upset Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff and a current congressional candidate in California, who replied that there was "absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat."

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Chakrabarti wasn't done. He noted that his Democratic primary opponent, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener, had been endorsed by Auchincloss. "We can't afford another John Fetterman, especially coming from San Francisco," wrote Chakrabarti. This is the only time Wiener will ever be compared to Fetterman.

Auchincloss on Tuesday stood by his remarks.

Susan Collins is a rubber stamp for the worst admin in history. Claims that I would endorse her, implicitly or otherwise, ignore my track record supporting Democrats to take back both chambers. As I said months ago, I find Platner's Nazi tattoo and his commentary about it… — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) May 26, 2026

The post continues:

… personally disqualifying. If it were me I'd vote for someone else in the Maine Democratic primary. Regardless of what happens in Maine, Democrats need to take back the Senate and I'll keep working hard to make it happen.

Zaid Jilani saw Auchincloss' appearance double down and asked why an "accidental tattoo" is disqualifying.

Why is an accidental tattoo disqualifying and not supporting Trump policies that killed many thousands of people? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 26, 2026

“Accidental tattoo…”



My word, dude. How did you become this? https://t.co/dArIMK64F7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2026

How does one get an “accidental tattoo?” Did he slip and fall onto a tattoo needle? — Scott Bowen for State Representative (@sbwnhtx) May 26, 2026

A Texas Republican politician chiming in after voting for a president who banned all refugees except white South Africans. True anti-racists. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 26, 2026

That didn't quite address the question.

I also accidentally spend hundreds of dollars to sit in a chair for a couple of hours while needles mark me permanently.



All the time — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) May 27, 2026

That reminds me of those accidental death camps in Eastern Europe around 1942. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 27, 2026

“I swear, I just fell into that tattoo gun and it just happened to give me a Nazi tattoo!! You have to believe me!!” — 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) May 26, 2026

I just HATE when I’m going about my day and end up with an accidental tattoo. Thank you for shedding light on this very important issue that often gets overlooked — Ari: The Wise and Despised Centristocrat 👨🏼‍🏫 (@Centristocrat) May 26, 2026

I mean, who hasn't accidentally gotten a Nazi tattoo? — слава україні героям слава (@7th_FetzerValve) May 27, 2026

“Accidental” tattoo. “I just walked into the needle and poof, before I knew it, I had a Nazi symbol on my chest.” — Hugo First, Esq. (@badpunsintended) May 27, 2026

Accidentally getting a tattoo of the Nazi symbol worn by those who ran extermination camps is a tale as old as time. — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) May 26, 2026

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A WW II military history buff accidentally got an SS tattoo and kept it for 18 years.. very plausible. — Knitter. Reader. New Yorker. (@annalise229) May 26, 2026

I remember my first accidental Nazi tattoo. — Lö Brau (@mountedhusk) May 27, 2026

You don't "accidentally" get an SS tattoo you utter moron.



You are a terrible propagandist. — TruthHunter (@TruthHunter7778) May 27, 2026

That's not any better. It's disqualifying for an individual to be so stupid that they unintentionally got a Nazi tattoo.



FYI, no one believes it was an accident. — Zedz (@Zedz777) May 27, 2026

He gave it a shot. Democrats are going to have to explain why a Nazi tattoo isn't disqualifying. Most are just ignoring it … it was brave to go with calling it an "accidental tattoo."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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