AOC's Former Chief of Staff Implies Creepy Scott Wiener Is 'Another John Fetterman'

As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss appeared on CNN on Monday and said that he found Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying." This upset Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff and a current congressional candidate in California, who replied that there was "absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat." He's not backing a Republican, and he has a very good excuse for not backing Platner.

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Chakrabarti wasn't done with that video clip from Auchincloss, though. He noted that his opponent in the race for a seat in Congress, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener, is endorsed by Auchincloss, while touting his own endorsements from the Hamas Caucus, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

"We can't afford another John Fetterman," he says, actually comparing Wiener to Fetterman because of his Auchincloss endorsement.

Scott Wiener is endorsed by Jake Auchincloss.

Our campaign is endorsed by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.



That should tell you who Scott Wiener is going to Washington, DC, to work with.



We can't afford another John Fetterman, especially coming from San Francisco. https://t.co/tXl2DafCTC — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) May 26, 2026

Being endorsed by Omar and Tlaib is like Clinton-Gore being endorsed by the Arkansas KKK in 1992. — Lucius Mullhorn (@JEdgar95100348) May 26, 2026

Holy shit. I think this guy just said he was proud of being endorsed by Omar and Tlaib and it proved he was better than the other.🤣🤣 — 99 Rounded UP (@jeese241) May 26, 2026

Your campaign is endorsed by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. This tells us to never vote for you :) — Lysdexic (@_Lysdexic_) May 26, 2026

You stood with Hasan Piker. ❌️ pic.twitter.com/4oWShgGUFF — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) May 26, 2026

Ha! And Jamaal Bowman!

So I guess that means you support Nazi candidates then? Even for SF that’s crazy. — R Dub (@RDubGTR) May 26, 2026

So you're in favor of actual Nazis then? — Texas Swamp Yankee 🦬 (@pastorms) May 26, 2026

Bro who is running your campaign?! They need to be fired — Pt Clouds (@PtCloudsbydc) May 26, 2026

Being endorsed by two terrorist traitors should be plenty reason for no one to vote for your dumb ass — Jay Riemenschneider (@EatsHorseATT) May 26, 2026

Guess guys who display Nazi symbols and sympathizers on their chests stick together https://t.co/GXKuWHFqOC — Geordan Neinstein (@GNeinstein) May 26, 2026

Of course the candidate supported by Tlaib and and Omar supports Nazis. — The Evergreen Guy (@wacentrist) May 26, 2026

This election is "Alien vs Predator." Real freaks in SF. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) May 26, 2026

This guy is actually running to the left of Wiener, but then again, it's to represent San Francisco, so anything could happen.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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