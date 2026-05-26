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AOC's Former Chief of Staff Implies Creepy Scott Wiener Is 'Another John Fetterman'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 26, 2026
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As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss appeared on CNN on Monday and said that he found Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying." This upset Saikat Chakrabarti, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff and a current congressional candidate in California, who replied that there was "absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat." He's not backing a Republican, and he has a very good excuse for not backing Platner.

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Chakrabarti wasn't done with that video clip from Auchincloss, though. He noted that his opponent in the race for a seat in Congress, creepy California State Sen. Scott Wiener, is endorsed by Auchincloss, while touting his own endorsements from the Hamas Caucus, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. 

"We can't afford another John Fetterman," he says, actually comparing Wiener to Fetterman because of his Auchincloss endorsement. 

Ha! And Jamaal Bowman!

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This guy is actually running to the left of Wiener, but then again, it's to represent San Francisco, so anything could happen.

***

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