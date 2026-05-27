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DHS Secretary Drawing Up Plans to Block International Flights Into Sanctuary Cities

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is some hardball. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wants to know why, if sanctuary cities won't let ICE use their streets, then why should the federal government process international flights into these same cities? Mullin says he's "drawing up plans."

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The post continues:

… 

GOOD! We need consequences where it hurts!

"Why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And we are currently, which we're not issuing it yet, but we're currently drawing up plans to say, listen — in these sanctuary cities where the local radical left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities either, because they don't want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities!"

The post continues:

… 

✈️ San Francisco (SFO)

✈️ Seattle (SEA)

✈️ Boston (BOS)

✈️ Denver (DEN)

✈️ Philadelphia (PHL)

✈️ Newark (EWR)

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Some say that Mullin's been talking about this for months. We have a feeling we're going to be in the "drawing up plans" stage indefinitely.

***

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DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES MARKWAYNE MULLIN SANCTUARY CITIES

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