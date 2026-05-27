DHS Secretary Drawing Up Plans to Block International Flights Into Sanctuary Cities

This is some hardball. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wants to know why, if sanctuary cities won't let ICE use their streets, then why should the federal government process international flights into these same cities? Mullin says he's "drawing up plans."

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🚨 HUGE DEVELOPMENT: Sec. Markwayne Mullin announces DHS is drawing up plans to BLOCK ALL international flights into sanctuary cities by ending Customs screening there



This would DEVASTATE those cities.



Mullin is doing it as a direct result of sanctuaries refusing to cooperate… pic.twitter.com/GRHOWtdipv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

The post continues:

… GOOD! We need consequences where it hurts! "Why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And we are currently, which we're not issuing it yet, but we're currently drawing up plans to say, listen — in these sanctuary cities where the local radical left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities either, because they don't want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities!"

Holy smokes, this is a boss move. 🤯



The leverage Trump is about to assert over sanctuary cities via his DHS is truly next-level catastrophic for them.



The sanctuary city airports that would lose International Flights are:



✈️ Los Angeles (LAX)

✈️ Chicago (O’Hare, Midway)

✈️… https://t.co/Ma04xG8s6F — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 27, 2026

The post continues:

… ✈️ San Francisco (SFO) ✈️ Seattle (SEA) ✈️ Boston (BOS) ✈️ Denver (DEN) ✈️ Philadelphia (PHL) ✈️ Newark (EWR)

How about just doing it and telling us about the results. I'm a little fatigued with plans being considered and bills that are going to be submitted, etc. Lots of talk and nothing ever happens. Just do it and then tell us about it. — Old Vet (@OldVetvp) May 27, 2026

Imagine no international flights into Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

It's easy if you try.

No globalist subversive incoming flights,

Above us only sky. 🎶 — Albert Latham (@albert1776) May 27, 2026

Sanctuary politicians want all the benefits of federal infrastructure while actively obstructing federal law enforcement. If they refuse cooperation, they can explain to businesses, tourists, and travelers why international flights are disappearing too. — Stefan (@stefanmaga2026) May 27, 2026

That’s what playing to win looks like. — A is A (@weRessential) May 27, 2026

My only criticism is that we needed an action like this every day since Trump took office. — Andrea (@Anvesaka88) May 27, 2026

Just in time for the Olympics in Los Angeles? 😳 — NancyAB (@jazzermom1) May 27, 2026

It's another empty threat. @SecMullinDHS should be getting buses to the area and mass-arresting these rioters, charging them with federal felonies, and following through with convictions. Do that ONCE, and the rioting will cease. — Aeroguy (@Aeroguy747) May 27, 2026

Some say that Mullin's been talking about this for months. We have a feeling we're going to be in the "drawing up plans" stage indefinitely.

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