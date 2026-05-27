Zaid Jilani Wants to Know Why Graham Platner’s ‘Accidental Tattoo’ Is Disqualifying
VIP
No, James Talarico: Galatians 3:28 Doesn’t Mean God is Nonbinary
'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico...
Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With...
Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up...
MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic...
DNC's Photo Attempt to Counter Backfire From Talarico's Past Anti-Meat Comments REEKS of...
AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman...
Harry Sisson's Revisionist Sports History About Colin Kaepernick Gets Community Note Nuked
Obama Bro Lectures Christians on 'Internet Caricatures' — While Talarico's Own Sermons Do...
Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic...
VIP
Anti-ICE Deadbeats Digging Up Blocks to Build a Wall Sums Up These Agitating...
Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'

ICE Agent Shover Rep. LaMonica McIver Says ICE Henchmen Are Shoving Her 'Neighbors'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

It was a year ago this month when New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver claimed that ICE shoved her as she was trying to conduct "congressional oversight" of Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility. Bodycam footage showed just the opposite, and the Justice Department decided to charge McIver with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement. As recently as April, she was begging supporters to donate to her legal defense fund. "We need more resources fighting this case," she told voters. "The case is extremely expensive."

Advertisement

One year later, McIver still isn't in jail, but she's still trying to fight Delaney Hall, complaining that ICE's henchmen are pepper-spraying elected officials and shoving family members to the ground. Shoving is bad, and you shouldn't do it.

Recommended

Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With Jessica Tarlov
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It looks like she's decided not to join the rioters this round.

Yes, she was. It looks like she's commenting from the sidelines this year, cheering on her "neighbors and community advocates."

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ICE NEW JERSEY RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With Jessica Tarlov
Doug P.
Zaid Jilani Wants to Know Why Graham Platner’s ‘Accidental Tattoo’ Is Disqualifying
Brett T.
'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico Is BRUTALLY Accurate
Doug P.
AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman Is'
justmindy
Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up to Their Meeting With His Mouth Taped
justmindy
Harry Sisson's Revisionist Sports History About Colin Kaepernick Gets Community Note Nuked
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jesse Watters Reading 'Disgusting' RNC Research on Graham Platner Didn't Sit Well With Jessica Tarlov Doug P.
Advertisement