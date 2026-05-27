ICE Agent Shover Rep. LaMonica McIver Says ICE Henchmen Are Shoving Her 'Neighbors'

It was a year ago this month when New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver claimed that ICE shoved her as she was trying to conduct "congressional oversight" of Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility. Bodycam footage showed just the opposite, and the Justice Department decided to charge McIver with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement. As recently as April, she was begging supporters to donate to her legal defense fund. "We need more resources fighting this case," she told voters. "The case is extremely expensive."

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One year later, McIver still isn't in jail, but she's still trying to fight Delaney Hall, complaining that ICE's henchmen are pepper-spraying elected officials and shoving family members to the ground. Shoving is bad, and you shouldn't do it.

ICE's henchmen are brutally attacking our neighbors and community advocates in our streets. Pepper spraying electeds and shoving family members to the ground—all to defend their hatred for immigrant detainees.



End the chaos and shut down Delaney Hall. https://t.co/4RdXDRQZsn — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 27, 2026

You were literally criminally charged in 2025 with assaulting a federal officer at Delaney Hall.



...this EXACT facility



Maybe you AND YOUR "NEIGHBORS" should stop assaulting federal agents. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 27, 2026

You should probably tell your “neighbors” to stop hurling objects and SPRAYING CHEMICALS in the faces of federal agents — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2026

You and your comrades incited this violence and support and encourage it. You all need to be charged, arrested, and removed from office for condoning this behavior which you are guilty of doing yourself. — Doc_Catalyst🇺🇸 (@trailrockk39332) May 27, 2026

Maybe the 'electeds' should go back to their offices and actually work instead of jerking off for photo ops — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) May 27, 2026

You’re already under indictment for attacking ICE officers. Why not quit while you’re ahead ffs. — Lhop (@Lhop963) May 27, 2026

Brutally attacking would be the psychopath protestors. The video is so clear that these paid protestors are the instigators in this situation. — Stop the Suck (@kpatriot723) May 27, 2026

These anarchists are committing felonies, obstructing federal law enforcement.



Use of force is entirely appropriate.

Escalate force until these criminals are dispersed. — IIzThatIIz (@IIzThatIIz) May 27, 2026

They were just doing their job. Maybe your paid henchmen disguised as rabid “protesters” need to be shackled and imprisoned along with you officials promoting anarchy in the streets. — Orbeekins 🇺🇸 (@orbeekins) May 27, 2026

Your neighbors are either seditionist anarcho domestic terrorists or they're supporting them. The federal law enforcement facility was literally under attack. — Liberty Logic (@1776Logic) May 27, 2026

Your neighbors are brainwashed activist thugs. They deserve what they get. — JuleNCrown 💎 👑 (@JuleNCrown) May 27, 2026

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I have a better suggestion. Stop obstructing and let them do their job. Or better yet, have the detainees come here legally? I’ll be back to check on your ratio. — ecultan (@ecultan) May 27, 2026

We’ll get down there and tell your “neighbors” to stop. Help them out. Help their “peaceful cause “ — TheMrsH (@LunarHollanDaYz) May 27, 2026

It looks like she's decided not to join the rioters this round.

FAFO.



If you act like anasshole expect to be treated like one.



By the way, you were one of those assholes. — D Mc (@Dvmcmr) May 27, 2026

Yes, she was. It looks like she's commenting from the sidelines this year, cheering on her "neighbors and community advocates."

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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