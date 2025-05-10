Serial Road Rage Driver Released From CA Prison Early Only to Get Arrested...
Rep. LaMonica McIver’s ICE Tantrum Backfires Spectacularly and Twitter Has Zero Sympathy

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on May 10, 2025
Oh, the irony! Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) thought she could storm an ICE detention facility, allegedly shove law enforcement officers, and then play the victim card on X. Spoiler alert: the internet wasn’t buying it. McIver, along with fellow congressional troublemakers Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Rep. Robert Menendez, tried to barge into Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ, claiming they were there for “oversight.” Instead, they got a reality check—complete with the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka—and now McIver is crying foul. 

Here’s her sob story:

Yeah, LaMonica, it’s so unbelievable that law enforcement would push back when you allegedly assault them and try to break into a secure federal facility. Oversight? More like overreach! Video evidence circulating online shows McIver in her bright red jacket shoving a federal officer—hardly the behavior of someone just 'doing their job'. And let’s not forget, congressional oversight doesn’t mean you get to play vigilante and ignore the law. According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, assaulting a federal officer can land you a fine or up to three years in prison. Maybe someone should send McIver the memo.

Oof, Matt isn’t wrong! McIver thought she could waltz into a secure facility like it’s a congressional picnic. Newsflash: actions have consequences, even for elected officials.

 Who did vote for this chaos agent? Maybe her constituents are rethinking that decision right about now.

This veteran isn’t buying the 'oversight' excuse either. McIver’s victim act isn’t fooling anyone who knows how congressional rules actually work. Nice try, though!

The cherry on top? Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested during the stunt after ignoring warnings from Homeland Security, according to interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba. Baraka later claimed he “didn’t do anything wrong.” Sure, buddy. If “nothing wrong” means trespassing on federal property and causing a scene, then you nailed it.

McIver and her crew might think they’re untouchable, but the law—and the internet—beg to differ. Maybe next time, try following proper protocol instead of staging a photo-op protest. Just a thought!

