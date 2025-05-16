No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump...
Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess...
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and...
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James...
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here

NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep. LaMonica McIver Over ICE 'Protest'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:10 AM on May 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Back on May 9, Rep. LaMonica McIver, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and others invaded an ICE facility in New Jersey. Video footage of the incident shows McIver yelling at and hitting federal agents.

Advertisement

That's a BIG no-no.

Now it appears the DOJ is going to announce charges against Rep. McIver:

More from the New Jersey Globe:

The Justice Department plans to bring charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-Newark) following a scuffle with federal immigration agents last week at Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center, three sources speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed to the New Jersey Globe.

Much is still unknown about the case against the freshman congresswoman, but interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba could announce charges as early as today. McIver may turn herself in this afternoon, the New Jersey Globe learned; she’ll be represented by Paul Fishman, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey during the Obama administration.

On Friday, May 9, McIver and three other prominent New Jersey Democrats – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) and Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City) – visited Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed facility in the East Ward of Newark that began housing immigrant detainees at the beginning of this month, for an oversight visit.

Partway through the visit, Baraka was arrested by federal authorities; they claimed he was trespassing, while he maintained that he had followed their directions and left when they instructed him to. Baraka’s arrest prompted a scuffle among the three representatives, ICE agents, and a group of protesters who had gathered at Delaney Hall’s gate; both sides have claimed that the other was the aggressor in the fight, which seems to have caused no reported injuries.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

Say it with us: NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.

Correct.

They truly believed the law only applies to Republicans.

George Santos was removed for less.

They will flip and escalate when she's charged.

Bank on that.

NO ONE.

Advertisement

This is the Democrats' own rules.

We see what you did there.

It will be, just as soon as they can right the 'SEE! TRUMP IS A DICTATOR!' chyrons.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DEMOCRATS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DOJ ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN
Sam J.
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP
Sam J.
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump Go Away (Watch)
Sam J.
Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement