NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep. LaMonica McIver Over ICE 'Protest'

Back on May 9, Rep. LaMonica McIver, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and others invaded an ICE facility in New Jersey. Video footage of the incident shows McIver yelling at and hitting federal agents.

That's a BIG no-no.

Now it appears the DOJ is going to announce charges against Rep. McIver:

🚨 #BREAKING: The Department of Justice is planning to announce charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver, who assauIted DHS agents in Newark, as soon as TODAY, per the NJ Globe



LET’S GO! LOCK HER UP! 🔥



An example MUST BE SET for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/tmF4KwGeIg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 16, 2025

More from the New Jersey Globe:

The Justice Department plans to bring charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-Newark) following a scuffle with federal immigration agents last week at Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center, three sources speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed to the New Jersey Globe. Much is still unknown about the case against the freshman congresswoman, but interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba could announce charges as early as today. McIver may turn herself in this afternoon, the New Jersey Globe learned; she’ll be represented by Paul Fishman, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey during the Obama administration. On Friday, May 9, McIver and three other prominent New Jersey Democrats – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) and Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City) – visited Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed facility in the East Ward of Newark that began housing immigrant detainees at the beginning of this month, for an oversight visit. Partway through the visit, Baraka was arrested by federal authorities; they claimed he was trespassing, while he maintained that he had followed their directions and left when they instructed him to. Baraka’s arrest prompted a scuffle among the three representatives, ICE agents, and a group of protesters who had gathered at Delaney Hall’s gate; both sides have claimed that the other was the aggressor in the fight, which seems to have caused no reported injuries.

Say it with us: NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.

Assaulting federal agents isn’t “activism” it’s a felony. If Democrats want equal treatment, great. Let’s start with equal charges. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 16, 2025

Correct.

Enough of these Democrats who think they are above the law.



BRING DOWN THE HAMMER OF JUSTICE! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 16, 2025

They truly believed the law only applies to Republicans.

She needs to be removed from Congress immediately. Then tried for assault and battery of a Federal Agent. We cannot have this on our society. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) May 16, 2025

George Santos was removed for less.

This would slap the Dems down a few pegs.



I wonder what Hakeem Jeffries will do, he said that this is a red line and we will find out if it is crossed. 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 16, 2025

They will flip and escalate when she's charged.

Bank on that.

🚨 JUST IN: US Attorney Alina Habba and the DOJ are set to announce CHARGES against Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver after she stormed the New Jersey ICE facility and threw hands with law enforcement - NJ Globe



NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. pic.twitter.com/iBsNMKTVSy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 16, 2025

NO ONE.

This is the Democrats' own rules.

LaMonica needs to be reunited with her long-lost sister LaCountability.



This needs to happen LaMediately. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 16, 2025

We see what you did there.

Wild how this isn’t being blasted nonstop on CNN or MSNBC. Guess storming federal buildings and attacking law enforcement only counts as ‘insurrection’ when it’s conservatives. https://t.co/D8YuHUaZok — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) May 16, 2025

It will be, just as soon as they can right the 'SEE! TRUMP IS A DICTATOR!' chyrons.

