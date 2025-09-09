Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska Post Look WORSE

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has really and truly made a mess of his response to the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska by a deranged, psychotic, racist monster who shouldn't have been roaming free in the first place. You'd think after FOURTEEN FREAKING ARRESTS someone might have figured out this guy was going to kill someone eventually.

But oh NO, we're not allowed to say such things because of racism and equity and other horse crap that Democrats have spent decades inundating our communities with. At some point, even Democrat voters need to wake TF up and stop voting for this crap.

And when we say crap, we really mean it.

Case in point, check out how heartbroken Stein was over Floyd ...

The Governor of North Carolina had more condolences for a career criminal who overdosed on fentanyl than for Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/5XWm8JGWCu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2025

... and then compare that to how he responded to Zarutska's death:

I am heartbroken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved one to this senseless act of violence, and I am appalled by the footage of her murder. We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe. That’s why my budget calls for more funding to hire more well-trained… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) September 8, 2025

He's appalled at the footage of her murder. Really? And bro, it's not the cops who are the problem, it's your crap justice system filled with unqualified judges playing politics with equity and people's lives.

What a d-bag.

Bears repeating that during his tenure as Attorney General (which is when Brown was committing heinous crimes)…



…he co-chaired the “Racial Equity task force on Criminal Justice”



This is why you see this post for Brown and not for Iryna — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 9, 2025

Oh, there's that too.

This guy is just a mess.

Josh Stein failed to protect Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) September 9, 2025

Yup.

Shame on Josh Stein. He’s nothing but a hapless pawn of the far-left. He’s rhetoric makes his constituents less safe. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 9, 2025

That it does.

Clearly.

