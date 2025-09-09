Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska Post Look WORSE

And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has really and truly made a mess of his response to the horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska by a deranged, psychotic, racist monster who shouldn't have been roaming free in the first place. You'd think after FOURTEEN FREAKING ARRESTS someone might have figured out this guy was going to kill someone eventually.

But oh NO, we're not allowed to say such things because of racism and equity and other horse crap that Democrats have spent decades inundating our communities with. At some point, even Democrat voters need to wake TF up and stop voting for this crap.

And when we say crap, we really mean it.

Case in point, check out how heartbroken Stein was over Floyd ... 

... and then compare that to how he responded to Zarutska's death:

He's appalled at the footage of her murder. Really? And bro, it's not the cops who are the problem, it's your crap justice system filled with unqualified judges playing politics with equity and people's lives.

What a d-bag.

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.
Oh, there's that too.

This guy is just a mess.

Yup.

That it does.

Clearly.

============================================================

============================================================

