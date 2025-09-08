DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread

We've seen a lot of information coming out about all of these magical, organic protests that turn out to be anything but organic or magical. Probably because DataRepublican has really been on it, and this thread is no exception.
🚨 THREAD 🚨— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
If the Trump administration is serious about cracking down on “paid protesters,” the trail starts with Alliance for Global Justice.
They serve as the fiscal sponsor behind Refuse Fascism, the group that organized the U.S. Open protest.
And the story only gets… https://t.co/LGbG8PLYY2
Post continues:
... darker from here...
And here we go again:
Donations to Refuse Fascism are tax free, courtesy of Alliance for Global Justice. pic.twitter.com/2cR6YkSjcm— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Tax-free.
Of course.
Refuse Fascism is composed of literal Communists members. Carl Dix, who founded the Revolutionary Communist Party, sits among their ranks. pic.twitter.com/XhnMNGTXm4— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Read that again. Literal Communist members.
One of their initiators is Bill Ayers.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Yes. That Bill Ayers who co-founded Weather Underground that conducted public bombings.
Again. This organization gets tax-exempt money. pic.twitter.com/aqhN7bJsNM
Bill Ayers.
Obama's idol and friend.
Yikes.
The nonprofit accepting contributions on behalf of Refuse Fascism, Alliance for Global Justice, has a list of "political prisoners" on their website which they support. Murderers and terrorists are among them. pic.twitter.com/QhvA3A4rrS— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Recommended
What a bunch of sweehearts.
If the name Alliance for Global Justice sounds familiar ... that's because I've written about them before. They support Samidoun, which is designated as a terrorist group in Canada. https://t.co/l7113kY8hu— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Oh, yay ... Canada.
The Ways and Means committee called on the Biden administration to revoke AfGJ's nonprofit status. But nothing was done. And now these tax-free donations are going to Refuse Fascism, which is building up for a nationwide protest in November. pic.twitter.com/NShPAWeIPA— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Biden didn't likely know what day of the week it was, let alone what should be done about a group like this.
Seriously.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
The trail couldn't be clearer: a nonprofit with ties to terrorist groups is backing an organization co-founded by Bill Ayers that's now running protests.
The Trump Administration needs to at least revoke the tax exempt status of Alliance for Global Justice.
Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore.
The goal of Refuse Fascism is to explicitly drive President Trump out of power through "sustained, nonviolent protest." pic.twitter.com/d5ZNhiblFG— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Funny, that's what Democrats like Abigail Spanberger seem to be running on. Anti-Trump this and anti-Trump that.
This is who finances AfGJ -- left-leaning DAFs. pic.twitter.com/sjGs4JTSPr— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
As usual, we're seeing a theme.
Alliance for Global Justice claims to have a founding role in ANSWER Coalition. ANSWER Coalition is another group organizing nationwide protests, and is backed by Neville Singham. pic.twitter.com/fXYlP1MwwR— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Not good.
As @lamps_apple noted, Alliance for Global Justice started out as supporting the Sandinista Revolution. 26 U.S. Code § 501(c)(3) prohibits political activity for nonprofits, and yes, that includes foreign politics. pic.twitter.com/kL9F6d5Q6g— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Uh huh.
I'll stop for now. This makes me furious.— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 8, 2025
Refuse Fascism, founded by literal communists and even Bill Ayers himself, is planning nationwide protests right now.
The Alliance for Global Justice is behind them.
🔹 They started as a nonprofit backing a communist coup in Nicaragua.…
Post continues:
They played a role in founding the ANSWER Coalition.
They currently act as fiscal sponsor for groups like Refuse Fascism.
And the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned groups they openly financed, including one tied to terrorism.
It's all TAX EXEMPT.
If the government is serious about "following the money" behind protests, there's no easier place to start.
It makes us furious as well.
