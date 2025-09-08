World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They...
Understanding Why the Media Ignored the Brutal Murder of Iryna Zarutska.
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanc...
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to...
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful...
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is...
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of...
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting,...

DataRepublican Shines Her Light on LITERAL COMMIES Funding Anti-Trump Protests in Receipt-Filled Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy

We've seen a lot of information coming out about all of these magical, organic protests that turn out to be anything but organic or magical. Probably because DataRepublican has really been on it, and this thread is no exception.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... darker from here...

And here we go again:

Tax-free.

Of course.

Read that again. Literal Communist members.

Bill Ayers.

Obama's idol and friend.

Yikes.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What a bunch of sweehearts.

Oh, yay ... Canada.

Biden didn't likely know what day of the week it was, let alone what should be done about a group like this.

Democrats aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

Advertisement

Funny, that's what Democrats like Abigail Spanberger seem to be running on. Anti-Trump this and anti-Trump that.

As usual, we're seeing a theme.

Not good.

Uh huh.

Post continues:

They played a role in founding the ANSWER Coalition. 

They currently act as fiscal sponsor for groups like Refuse Fascism. 

And the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned groups they openly financed, including one tied to terrorism.

It's all TAX EXEMPT.

If the government is serious about "following the money" behind protests, there's no easier place to start.

Advertisement

It makes us furious as well.

============================================================

Related:

Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL

Brace Yourselves, Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are

It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN

Every Time John Brennan Cries, An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know Trump's Doing Something RIGHT)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP PRO-PALESTINIAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL
Sam J.
This Ain't It, Gov: Josh Stein Gets PUMMELED on X For His Awful (and Very Late) Iryna Zarutska Post
Grateful Calvin
Brace Yourselves Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY
Sam J.
Pritzker Pouts as Trump’s ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ Targets Illinois Crime—Sorry, Gov, Sanctuary’s Closed
justmindy
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement