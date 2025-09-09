FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We Show COMPASSION for Charlotte Murderer

HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The FBI, under the steely gaze of Director Kash Patel, is diving headfirst into the grisly Charlotte train murder that’s got everyone talking! On August 22, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally stabbed to death, and now the feds are on the case, promising to unravel the mess left by suspect Decarlos Brown Jr.—a repeat offender who somehow kept slipping through the judicial system’s cracks.

And by somehow we mean the system kept letting him out because of equity and other nonsensical leftist garbage. We're more than willing to bet someone claimed they should show this monster some grace.

The Left loves their grace, equity, and criminals. It's who they are.

That's probably why they've been working so hard to shame and lecture us about how the psychopath deserves compassion.

No, really, we're not even making that up.

Patel has a nice dose of compassion ready to serve up:

Bro, we are SO staying tuned, heh.

He escaped justice fourteen other times. 

With Patel, we're pretty confident there won't be a 15th time.

Absolutely. Anyone connected to his being free should be held accountable for this murder.

We're here for that, Kash.

There are a LOT of questionable things going on in North Carolina.

But we're pretty confident Patel will drop some justice sooner than later.

