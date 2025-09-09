While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From Bill Clinton Is VERY Real -Pic

If we had a nickel for every time the Leftist mainstream media thought they finally had a gotcha that would cause the walls to cave in on Trump, we could stop writing about them for a living and retire nicely in a cabin in Wyoming somewhere ...

They're working overtime somehow to tie Trump to Epstein in a predatory way; we know he used his plane, we know they were friends, and we also know he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a douchey perv.

But that's not enough for the Trump-obsessed media, who once again pushed fake news about the president.

You'd think by now they'd realize everything they're trying to saddle Trump with when it comes to Epstein will only hit Bill Clinton twice as hard, but here we are. About that fake Epstein birthday card they say Trump sent? Yeah, not so much.

But Bubba sent one.

Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/HDfZEwX2zG — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 9, 2025

Oopsie.

We've all seen the emails talking about how Bill likes 'em young. Just sayin'.

And wow, this guy has the handwriting of a serial killer. In case, like us, you can't read it, Grok did it for us:

Here's a transcription of the handwritten note:



"Jeffrey —



Hey 50 —



It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and unknowns, and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace… — Grok (@grok) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

... of friends. —Bill Clinton"

Hrm. Childlike curiosity? Really?

How many times did he travel to Island — Mark Depass (@mddepass) September 9, 2025

Excellent question.

And fin.

