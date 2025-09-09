HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off...
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate...
Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska...
Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation...
Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim
Politico's Spin: GOP Blamed for Noticing Murder, Not Why a Career Criminal Roamed...
Biden's Pardon Palooza: Flooding the Zone to Hide Hunter's Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card
WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack
Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Too...
VIP
Today’s Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Democrat Party Needs to Listen to 1989’s MAGA-Loving...
Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive A...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in...

While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From Bill Clinton Is VERY Real -Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

If we had a nickel for every time the Leftist mainstream media thought they finally had a gotcha that would cause the walls to cave in on Trump, we could stop writing about them for a living and retire nicely in a cabin in Wyoming somewhere ... 

Advertisement

They're working overtime somehow to tie Trump to Epstein in a predatory way; we know he used his plane, we know they were friends, and we also know he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a douchey perv.

But that's not enough for the Trump-obsessed media, who once again pushed fake news about the president.

You'd think by now they'd realize everything they're trying to saddle Trump with when it comes to Epstein will only hit Bill Clinton twice as hard, but here we are. About that fake Epstein birthday card they say Trump sent? Yeah, not so much. 

But Bubba sent one.

Oopsie.

We've all seen the emails talking about how Bill likes 'em young. Just sayin'.

And wow, this guy has the handwriting of a serial killer. In case, like us, you can't read it, Grok did it for us:

Recommended

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... of friends. —Bill Clinton"

Hrm. Childlike curiosity? Really?

Excellent question.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar Condemns, Shocker)

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder

Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska Post Look WORSE

Dan Bongino Catches Lefty Comic Dork Bragging About How BRAVE He Was to Sit Next to Him on a Plane & LOL

Brace Yourselves, Because Sonia Sotomayor's Dissent Opinion on SCOTUS ICE Raids Decision Is a DOOOOZY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HILLARY CLINTON JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We Show COMPASSION for Charlotte Murderer
Sam J.
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership In QATAR Sets Off Pro-Terrorist Lefties
Sam J.
WATCH: Greta Thunberg's Numbnut Navy Allegedly Hit by Drone Attack
FuzzyChimp
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar Condemns, Shocker)
Sam J.
Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska Post Look WORSE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder Sam J.
Advertisement