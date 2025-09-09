Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal

We've written about the revised jobs reports during Biden's administration several times, but we had no idea just how bad it really was from year to year. Considering Biden had pudding for brains, he likely thought he was creating jobs, just like he likely thought he was the president and the one making decisions.

Which we know now was not exactly the truth.

This revision for a year of job creation under Biden is almost evil.

Take a look:

JUST IN: -911,000 fewer jobs were created between April ’24 and March ’25, the BLS says. Wow, that’s a big revision. That means the labor market was weak even before the tariffs kicked in. The job market was mostly frozen in 2024, too.



Average job gains before revision =147,000… pic.twitter.com/7BecpeWt0d — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 9, 2025

Post continues:

Average job gains before revision =147,000 per month

**Average job gains AFTER revision = 71,000/month** [Note: This annual revision process is normal. The BLS does it every year. Last August, the BLS reported -818,000 fewer jobs. Yes, these are large (negative) revisions. Why? It’s mainly due to problems accounting for new/closed businesses since the pandemic.]

Hrm. So they lied about creating nearly a million jobs last year alone.

Sounds like someone was cooking the books to us. Ahem.

Scott Jennings said what we're all thinking:

Trump inherited a mess. What an absolute scandal across the board. https://t.co/QqJXSA5Q1k — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 9, 2025

A huge mess, just like he did with Obama in 2016. Don't forget, Barry spent eight years blaming W. for his economy, and then after Trump won and started to turn things around, he tried to take credit for Trump's economy.

Imagine if the truth was actually out there. The feds could’ve lowered rates months ago. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 9, 2025

But that would give Trump another win, and we know they can't have that.

We are trying to fix this. pic.twitter.com/K7hlW8J0PG — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) September 9, 2025

Insane.

Did the biden admin ever tell the truth about anything??? — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 9, 2025

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

PS: Trump was right ... again:

When Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner for incompetence, the fake news had a giant melt down, claiming that he only did it because he didn’t like the jobs numbers. Now it turns out she overstated Biden’s 2024 job growth by a million, which is the biggest… https://t.co/2JD7a4ANTl — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 9, 2025

Who knew?

