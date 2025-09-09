Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal

INFURIATING: Left-Wing NGO Gave Charlotte MILLIONS to Set Killers FREE as Part of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on September 09, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

We've written about the revised jobs reports during Biden's administration several times, but we had no idea just how bad it really was from year to year. Considering Biden had pudding for brains, he likely thought he was creating jobs, just like he likely thought he was the president and the one making decisions.

Which we know now was not exactly the truth.

This revision for a year of job creation under Biden is almost evil.

Take a look:

Post continues:

Average job gains before revision =147,000 per month
**Average job gains AFTER revision = 71,000/month**

[Note: This annual revision process is normal. The BLS does it every year. Last August, the BLS reported -818,000 fewer jobs. Yes, these are large (negative) revisions. Why? It’s mainly due to problems accounting for new/closed businesses since the pandemic.]

Hrm. So they lied about creating nearly a million jobs last year alone. 

Sounds like someone was cooking the books to us. Ahem.

Scott Jennings said what we're all thinking:

A huge mess, just like he did with Obama in 2016. Don't forget, Barry spent eight years blaming W. for his economy, and then after Trump won and started to turn things around, he tried to take credit for Trump's economy.

But that would give Trump another win, and we know they can't have that.

Insane.

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

PS: Trump was right ... again:

Who knew?

