Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very concerned about the oligarchy.

Or something.

We're not sure she's entirely sure what she's concerned about or cares about. Honestly, since Zohran Mamdani came into the picture, we haven't seen much about Sandy. Almost as if he's out-socialist'd her, if that's a word. If not, you get what we mean.

Advertisement

He's the bigger draw.

The bigger socialist.

But of course, when we saw this cross our timeline, we had to share it with our readers because we knew you'd all think it's as funny as we do.

AOC appears to have enjoyed ritzy hotels while headlining ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ rallies with Bernie https://t.co/GJgu3NvDzi pic.twitter.com/2WXlSkqmqJ — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2025

From the New York Post:

New York “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who fancies herself a working-class champion against the ultrawealthy — appears to have lived it up at ritzy hotels with her team during her cross-country “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with fellow far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), campaign filings suggest. AOC’s campaign shelled out $3,508.92 alone at the Vdara Hotel & Spa — which boasts a five-star relaxation retreat and posh penthouses — in Las Vegas during the tour in March.

Gosh, why does it always seem like people preaching about the evil rich live their lives exactly LIKE the evil rich? Heck, Bernie Sanders has three homes ...

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Representative Ocasio-Cortez's hefty spending at heavyweight hotels takes away from her ham-fisted message of thickening up the middle class by gorging on the fruits of the rich — Chris (@chriswithans) September 9, 2025

Socialism for all doesn’t come cheap ya know. The Elites have got to pamper themselves in other people dimes…. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) September 8, 2025

Have you ever seen a communist that doesn’t love wealth, comfort, and luxury? From Fidel Castro to Nicolas Maduro to AOC: they all love what money can buy and enjoy it while having their sucker followers wallow in poverty. — Ysaís Martínez (@MartinezYsais) September 8, 2025

Yup, she's doing exactly what we expect a Socialist/Communist to do—living rich while her supporters fight over hot dog water.

Wake up, Democrats.

============================================================

Related:

It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth

If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do

The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name Is Just SO Them

Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.