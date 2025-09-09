Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vac...
Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim

Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on September 09, 2025

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very concerned about the oligarchy.

Or something.

We're not sure she's entirely sure what she's concerned about or cares about. Honestly, since Zohran Mamdani came into the picture, we haven't seen much about Sandy. Almost as if he's out-socialist'd her, if that's a word. If not, you get what we mean.

He's the bigger draw.

The bigger socialist.

But of course, when we saw this cross our timeline, we had to share it with our readers because we knew you'd all think it's as funny as we do.

From the New York Post:

New York “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who fancies herself a working-class champion against the ultrawealthy — appears to have lived it up at ritzy hotels with her team during her cross-country “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with fellow far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), campaign filings suggest.

AOC’s campaign shelled out $3,508.92 alone at the Vdara Hotel & Spa — which boasts a five-star relaxation retreat and posh penthouses — in Las Vegas during the tour in March.

Gosh, why does it always seem like people preaching about the evil rich live their lives exactly LIKE the evil rich? Heck, Bernie Sanders has three homes ... 

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Yup, she's doing exactly what we expect a Socialist/Communist to do—living rich while her supporters fight over hot dog water.

Wake up, Democrats.

