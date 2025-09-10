Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
Dear Mr. Kirk, With Deepest Gratitude for Your Courageous Voice of Truth –...
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did...
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie...
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True Colors on Charlie Kirk (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:40 PM on September 10, 2025
Various

Earlier today, Lauren Boebert called for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk after he succumbed to his injuries, and Democrats being the scumbags they are yelled, 'NO'!

We can't even make this level of vile, hateful, and evil up.

Yes, we know, we keep saying it but Democrats keep giving us opportunities TO say it - when people show you who they really are, believe them.

Watch THIS:

Think it's safe to say Republicans are done being the adults in the room and DONE putting up with abuse and hate from Democrats who can't deal with the fact they and their party are incredibly unpopular. Perhaps if they took a moment to really consider what's going on here they'd understand WHY only one in five Americans approves of their party.

Something like Kirk's assassination should truly transcend partisan politics, don't you think?

They really are the anti-life party.

Please, pray for Charlie Kirk and his family.

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

