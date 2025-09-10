Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event

Sam J.
Sam J. | 5:01 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that Charlie Kirk has passed away at the age of 31 after being shot at a TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two children.

President Trump took to X to make an announcement:

From the Associated Press:

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has died after being shot Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University, President Trump said.

Kirk was a warrior in spreading conservative ideas while pushing people to think and debate.

