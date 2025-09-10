UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that Charlie Kirk has passed away at the age of 31 after being shot at a TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two children.
Advertisement
President Trump took to X to make an announcement:
September 10, 2025
From the Associated Press:
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has died after being shot Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University, President Trump said.
Kirk was a warrior in spreading conservative ideas while pushing people to think and debate.
###
Join the conversation as a VIP Member