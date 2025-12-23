WHOOPS! Previous Dem and Media Predictions of Economic Doom and Gloom Just Aged Embarrassingly

Ever since Donald Trump took office just over 11 months ago the Democrats have had doom and gloom predictions about the economy (and everything else for that matter).

Now that the year is coming to a close, it's clearer than ever that "the experts" were wrong again:

JUST IN: The U.S. economy expanded more than economists expected over a recent three-month period, recording robust growth despite concerns about sluggish hiring and cash-strappped shoppers, federal government data showed. https://t.co/qSKSj4MiYO — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2025

Dems and the media did their best to wish the economy into tanking under Trump and those takes are aging poorly as 2025 draws to a close. @mazemoore shared some great examples:

Hey Abby Phillip, it's been nine months. When should we expect that recession that you and the "experts" were predicting? pic.twitter.com/yDOHzXRkSZ — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 23, 2025

April, 2025.



Elizabeth Warren claims that Trump's tariffs will result in millions of people losing their jobs, savings, retirements, and homes and will cause a recession that may take years to recover from.



Nice call Pharmahontas.pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b1yOP — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 23, 2025

Flashback to April. Hakeem Jeffries declares it "Recession Day" in America.



Nice call Hakeem. 🤣pic.twitter.com/7Pj9IJCAvP — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 23, 2025

And they'll just keep on lying and hope nobody notices they full of Schiff.

Worst recession ever.



GDP +4.3%

Wages +3.5%

Inflation 2.7% (down)

Tariff refunds coming — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Jessica Tarlov has tried to credit Biden and Harris for inflation finally coming down. These lefties just can't ever be honest or correct about anything.

