WHOOPS! Previous Dem and Media Predictions of Economic Doom and Gloom Just Aged Embarrassingly

Doug P. | 12:31 PM on December 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Ever since Donald Trump took office just over 11 months ago the Democrats have had doom and gloom predictions about the economy (and everything else for that matter). 

Now that the year is coming to a close, it's clearer than ever that "the experts" were wrong again: 

Dems and the media did their best to wish the economy into tanking under Trump and those takes are aging poorly as 2025 draws to a close. @mazemoore shared some great examples: 

And they'll just keep on lying and hope nobody notices they full of Schiff. 

Meanwhile, Jessica Tarlov has tried to credit Biden and Harris for inflation finally coming down. These lefties just can't ever be honest or correct about anything. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

