'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY

As with many people we've written about over the years, we're starting to think Jessica Tarlov wants us to write about her because man oh MAN, she says some stupid stuff. Sure, it's television, and people tune in to watch her get embarrassed over and over again, but you'd think eventually she'd get bored with being wrong all of the time.

Case in point:

Jessica Tarlov claims Biden gave Trump “2.9% inflation.”



Consumer prices were 21% higher when Biden left office.



2.9% just represents the price increases from 2024 over 2023.



She’s the worst. pic.twitter.com/j392p3PDIb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 19, 2025

Say what?

Ms. Tarlov is an expert at cherry picking stats and polls that support her screeds while ignoring reality in order to pump up Democrat talking points and election prospects — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) December 19, 2025

Many people on the Left ignore reality.

Otherwise, they'd vote for Republicans.

Gasbag — Broken Arrow! ™ (@VanSolo10) December 19, 2025

Gasbag. Now there's an insult we don't hear often enough.

She has no clue. Why does FOX let her stay on the air? Just to make everyone else look smarter? — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) December 19, 2025

Jessica, honey. 9.3 — MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) December 19, 2025

Math is hard.

Nothing interesting ever comes out her brain or mouth. https://t.co/xEM8BtdjNZ — Gloria (@gloria_aliaga) December 19, 2025

She can spin anything….

Interesting to watch her with her polls…. Everything for her goes back to Trump regardless of the segment. https://t.co/rrkFN2r9r8 — Witchesbrew (@Witchesbrew777) December 19, 2025

Nobody is more obsessed with Trump than the people who hate him.

