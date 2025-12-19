Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case

A homeless former Brown graduate's tip could have potentially saved lives if only someone investigating had bothered to listen. Or in this case, read the post on Reddit.

Meet 'John':

The account of how the homeless man "John" (who reportedly graduated from Brown years ago) helped the investigation is really incredible pic.twitter.com/WtBBSVdp5K — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 19, 2025

SHOCKING DETAILS that further reveal security issues at Brown University. Why is a homeless man sleeping in the basement of the school building?



A homeless guy and former Brown graduate helped police crack the case. But there is more to the story.



According to my sources, the… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) December 19, 2025

... homeless guy told police he sleeps in the basement of the Barus and Holley building. Earlier in the day, before the shooting, he said he saw the suspect in the basement area and followed him out. As the homeless guy is trying approach the suspect, he sees him walk toward his car and unlock it. But then he locks it, when he noticed the homeless guy. After the shooting, the homeless man posted on Reddit saying, “I’m being dead serious. The police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental.” The post went on to say, “I know because he used his key fob to open the car, approached it and then something prompted him to back away. When he backed away, he relocked the car. I found that odd so when he circled the block I approached the car that is when I saw the Florida plates.” It was that Reddit post that eventually led police to the shooters car picked up on Flock cameras (police just put in a car description and can track cars captured on flock cameras). While police credit this man for cracking this case— it still begs the question of what kind of security measures are in place at the Ivy League school, that a homeless person could just be sleeping in basement.

And was that the reason why the building was unlocked?

Reddit solved Brown University Mass Shooting immediately after it happened but no one listened. pic.twitter.com/ZKbEXwWfla — Trent Cannon News 4 Dummies (@TheNews4Dummies) December 19, 2025

This guy? pic.twitter.com/lKFLLyY54G — I do a good impression of myself (@tspencer48) December 19, 2025

this story has more holes than swiss cheese — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 19, 2025

Why is the President of Brown University smirking when pressed about security concerns on campus? https://t.co/Eu3ui7e8Lu — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 19, 2025

$50k reward plus a job pic.twitter.com/8JgyDL74Eb — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) December 19, 2025

