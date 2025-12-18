NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)

The more we learn about the response to the Brown University shooting, the more questions we have. Probably because nothing lines up or makes sense, and the people involved, from the university to law enforcement, seem to have an agenda.

What that agenda is, we can't precisely say, but yeah, this is really screwed up.

If you thought the university removing information about a particular student from its sites was bad, check this out about how the Providence police responded to the shooting:

BREAKING: Newly uncovered radio transmissions from Providence police responding to the Brown University shooting reveals officers staged outside and delayed entry during critical moments, allowing the shooter to escape.



pic.twitter.com/CNWcLOaQY2

What.

The.

Hell?

How can this be real life? They delayed entry, knowing there was a shooting and people were dying? Huh, where have we seen this before?

— Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) December 18, 2025

And of course, these actions led to the gunman being able to escape.

It's ALMOST like they want the killer to escape justice... pic.twitter.com/3kjakAe7aB

It certainly doesn't feel like they were all that concerned about stopping or catching him.

*cough cough*

oh man!



so many crazy things are happening at Brown University



why?



https://t.co/K8zuKfNDN0

Ooh, ooh, we know!

This is wild ... and infuriating.

============================================================

============================================================

