NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The more we learn about the response to the Brown University shooting, the more questions we have. Probably because nothing lines up or makes sense, and the people involved, from the university to law enforcement, seem to have an agenda.

What that agenda is, we can't precisely say, but yeah, this is really screwed up.

If you thought the university removing information about a particular student from its sites was bad, check this out about how the Providence police responded to the shooting:

What.

The.

Hell?

How can this be real life? They delayed entry, knowing there was a shooting and people were dying? Huh, where have we seen this before?

And of course, these actions led to the gunman being able to escape.

It certainly doesn't feel like they were all that concerned about stopping or catching him.

*cough cough*

Ooh, ooh, we know!

This is wild ... and infuriating.

